China to Lead the Global GaN RF Devices Market Share Through 2032

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, By 2032, the global GaN RF devices market is expected to reach $5,159 million. During the projection period of 2022-32, demand for these high-power amplifiers is expected to expand at a rate of 21.3%.

In 2022, the GaN RF devices market is expected to be worth US$ 750 million. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a widely used RF technology with applications in high-power radio frequency amplifiers, thermal management devices, and 4G and 5G modems.

According to the current RF device market scenario, GaN radio frequency devices account for about 4% of the worldwide RF device market. Fact. MR stands for market research and competitive intelligence. Remote controls, mobile and computer network access control, and television broadcasting equipment all rely on GaN RF devices. Furthermore, the overall demand for GaN RF equipment is driven by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless communication equipment.

Satellite communication is expected to generate about 37% of the associated revenue by the end of 2022, out of the leading applications of GaN RF devices (Wireless Infrastructure, Radars and Avionics, Power Storage, PV Inverter, CATV, Hybrid and EV Components, HEV Charging Equipment, and Traction Motor Components).

The price of GaN RF devices is entirely dependent on the global production of gallium nitride. A market-oriented analysis of GaN RF device end-users (Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, and Industrial) reveals that GaN RF device demand in telecommunications will increase by 1270 BPS by 2032.

The emergence of 4G LTE and 4G VOLTE in recent years has boosted the market for GaN RF power devices. Furthermore, the top 5 GaN RF device makers were able to acquire roughly 16 percent of the global GaN RF device market because to many technological developments.

The telecommunications industry is expected to have the biggest demand for GaN RF devices among the key revenue-generating end-users. Telecommunication hubs contain everything from portable electronic devices to worldwide wireless infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from GaN RF Devices Market Survey

China is estimated to hold an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1210 million by 2032

is estimated to hold an absolute $ opportunity of by 2032 Consumption of GaN RF devices in the telecommunication industry is expected to capture 26.2% share in overall demand.

Application of GaN RF components in wireless electronic products and other components to grow at a rate of 22.6%.

Application of GaN radio frequency equipment in wireless infrastructure to gain 695 BPS by 2032.

Key Drivers

The emergence of 4G LTE and 4G VOLTE in recent years has boosted the market for GaN RF power devices.

Product expansions and technical improvements in the telecommunication industry has propelled the demand for GaN RF devices.

Competitive Landscape

GaN RF Devices market players have primarily pursued growth-oriented strategies, which include the construction of GaN RF device value chains. Furthermore, branding and ongoing technological developments in their manufacturing technologies are at the top of their priority list. These tactics aid global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and capturing maximum market share, giving them a competitive advantage.

Some of the prominent players operating in the GaN RF devices market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Raytheon

Sumitomo Electric

Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Renesas

Infineon

More Insights on the Global GaN RF Devices Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of GaN RF devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for GaN RF devices with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Module



Discrete

By Application

Wireless Infrastructure



Radars and Avionics



Power Storage



PV Inverter



CATV



Satellite Communication



Hybrid and EV Components



HEV Charging Equipment



Traction Motor Components



Other Applications

By End User

Telecommunications



Automotive



Aerospace and Defense



Medical Devices



Industrial

Key Questions Covered in the GaN RF devices Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into GaN RF devices demand outlook for 2022-2032

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for GaN RF devices market between 2022 and 2032

GaN RF devices market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

GaN RF devices market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

