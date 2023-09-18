China to Outshine in Global B2C E-Commerce: Projected Sales Value Nearly Tenfold of the US by 2025; Argentina Expects Highest Regional CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Sep, 2023, 14:30 ET

The "Global B2C E-Commerce Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global B2C E-Commerce market, which experienced a surge in growth during the pandemic years, is now poised to undergo a substantial slowdown, transitioning from continuous double-digit annual growth until 2022 to a sustained single-digit growth rate from 2022 onwards. This trend is particularly pronounced in developed markets, including the United States and Europe, where market size is projected to experience single-digit growth by 2027.

Key Highlights:

  1. Shift in Growth Rate: The B2C E-Commerce market, which previously enjoyed double-digit annual growth, is now expected to maintain single-digit growth rates in developed economies.
  2. Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead in B2C E-Commerce sales value, surpassing North America and Western Europe. China is poised to establish its dominance in this space, with B2C E-Commerce sales value nearly ten times that of the United States by 2025.
  3. Latin American Growth: In contrast to developed markets, Latin America is emerging as a region with significant post-pandemic growth potential. It is projected to witness a mid-range double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in its B2C E-Commerce market from 2022 to 2025. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among the countries leading this growth, with Argentina expected to exhibit the most substantial CAGR in the region by 2025.

Key Questions Covered:

  1. Projected Market Size: What is the expected B2C E-Commerce market size in various regions by 2027?
  2. Top Growth Countries: Which countries are forecasted to experience the most significant B2C E-Commerce market growth by 2027?
  3. Global Trends: What are the major B2C E-Commerce trends worldwide in 2023?
  4. Demographic Insights: Which demographic group engaged in the most online shopping in Europe in 2022?
  5. Payment Methods: In Latin America, what were the most commonly used payment methods in B2C E-Commerce in 2022?

Key Companies Mentioned:

  • Amazon
  • eBay
  • Etsy
  • Lazada
  • Meta
  • Mr D food
  • Nike
  • Pick n Pay
  • Shopee
  • Takealot.com
  • TikTok
  • Tokopedia
  • Walmart

Covered Countries:

  • USA
  • UK
  • France
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Poland
  • Austria
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • India
  • Singapore
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Colombia
  • Argentina
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Egypt
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Kenya

The global B2C E-Commerce market continues to evolve, with shifting growth dynamics in various regions and significant potential for Latin America's post-pandemic growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global

4. North America

5. Europe

6. Asia-Pacific

7. Latin America

8. Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8ywme

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood
Senior Manager
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Connected Navigation Systems to Drive Growth in the In-Vehicle Navigation Services Market Through 2030

Global Barite Industry Research Report 2023-2028 - Substantial Expansion of the Oil and Gas Sectors Propelling Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.