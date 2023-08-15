China Tourism News presents the 2023 Summer and Autumn Tourism Promotion Campaign in Yushu

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Qinghai Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and Beijing Yushu (Qinghai) Command and under the guidance of the Resource Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the "Tourism China · Better Life" 2023 Summer and Autumn Tourism Promotion Campaign was launched on August 14 in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. The event aimed to showcase and promote Qinghai's excellent ecotourism resources and rich Yellow River culture to domestic and foreign tourists, enhance the international popularity and reputation of "the Great Beauty of Qinghai", and help Qinghai's international ecotourism destination construction.

The signing ceremony On site of the launching ceremony

The launch ceremony set up a product promotion session, and Yushu Snow Leopard Travel Agency introduced Qinghai summer and autumn tourism products on behalf of Qinghai travel industry. The good ecological environment makes Qinghai an ideal place for the star-watching and Qinghai Starry Sky Tourism leads the new fashion of nighttime cultural tourism. At the launching ceremony, the Qinghai Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the China Tourism News, and the CSVA jointly released the bilingual publicity film "100 Seconds of Breathtaking Star Movement in Qinghai" to promote the charm of Qinghai Star Tourism among domestic and foreign tourists.

During the event, China Tourism News and the Qinghai Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two sides will jointly explore new concepts, new models and new paths for the high-quality development of tourism in Qinghai, and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism market in Qinghai. China Kanghui Tourism Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Shenzhou International Travel Agency Group Co., Ltd., Ctrip Group, Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Qunar Software Technology Co., Ltd. and the Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture signed a strategic cooperation agreement. All parties will give full play to their respective resource advantages to carry out cooperation and attract more people to the great beauty of Qinghai.

The event was hosted by the China Tourism News, the Information Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Xufang International Media of CICG. A gathering group composed of industry guests, mainstream media, media in Qinghai Province and well-known tourism bloggers will explore Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and Xining City thoroughly for 4 days to investigate and collect information on Qinghai summer and autumn tourism product lines and ecotourism development highlights as well as experiences, record beautiful experiences on the road, promote and display the brand image of "Great Beauty of Qinghai", and help the construction of Qinghai Province's international ecotourism destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186250/China_Tourism_News_Signing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186252/China_Tourism_News_Site.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186251/China_Tourism_News_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Tourism News