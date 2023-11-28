China Two-Wheeler Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028 - Shift Towards Electric, Affordability, Rising Demand for Personal Transportation

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Two-Wheeler Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China two-wheeler market is poised for growth, driven by urbanization, economic development, and government support for sustainable transportation solutions.

The rise of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for two-wheelers in China. They are increasingly used for delivering online purchases, particularly in urban areas. Bike-taxis and bike rentals, bookable through mobile apps, are also emerging as potential business opportunities. Two-wheelers are preferred for cost-effective deliveries by e-commerce and last-mile delivery companies, providing income opportunities for vehicle owners.

Two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds, are widely used for personal transportation due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for congested urban environments. In China, two-wheelers have traditionally been a popular mode of transport, driven by factors like low cost and ease of use in traffic congestion. The market for two-wheelers in China is expected to see significant growth in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Personal Transportation: China's growing economy and increased income levels have led to higher demand for personal vehicles. Motorcycles offer an affordable and convenient alternative to cars, especially in congested urban areas.

growing economy and increased income levels have led to higher demand for personal vehicles. Motorcycles offer an affordable and convenient alternative to cars, especially in congested urban areas. Affordability and Cost Benefits: Two-wheelers provide cost benefits such as low parking costs and toll-free riding. They offer excellent mileage, making them fuel-efficient. Maintenance costs are lower compared to four-wheelers, and spare parts are readily available.

Two-wheelers provide cost benefits such as low parking costs and toll-free riding. They offer excellent mileage, making them fuel-efficient. Maintenance costs are lower compared to four-wheelers, and spare parts are readily available. Shift Towards Electric Two-wheelers: The sales of electric two-wheelers have surged in China due to their popularity among city residents, regular commuters, and eco-conscious individuals. They are known for their quickness, ease of operation and maintenance, affordability, and low environmental impact. These electric two-wheelers are also being used for various public services.

Market Trends:

Government Support: The Chinese government has implemented policies to encourage the development of the two-wheeler industry. For example, it has provided tax exemptions on purchases of new energy vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, to promote their adoption.

The Chinese government has implemented policies to encourage the development of the two-wheeler industry. For example, it has provided tax exemptions on purchases of new energy vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, to promote their adoption. Technological Advancements: The two-wheeler industry is witnessing technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT-enabled rideshare and scooters allow users to pick up IoT-enabled vehicles from any location and drop them off at their destination, providing convenience and flexibility.

The two-wheeler industry is witnessing technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT-enabled rideshare and scooters allow users to pick up IoT-enabled vehicles from any location and drop them off at their destination, providing convenience and flexibility. Ride-By-Wire (RBW) Technology: RBW technology, which electronically controls a vehicle's acceleration, has improved fuel efficiency and engine performance in two-wheelers. As consumers seek better mileage and fuel efficiency, RBW technology is gaining popularity in the market.

Market Challenges:

Shift to E-Bicycles: In rural areas of China , there's a growing preference for e-bicycles as a means of transport due to safety concerns associated with motorcycles.

In rural areas of , there's a growing preference for e-bicycles as a means of transport due to safety concerns associated with motorcycles. Preference for Passenger Cars: Rising safety concerns have led more people to prefer passenger cars over two-wheelers. Motorcycles lack occupant protection features like airbags, roofs, and seatbelts, making them less appealing to safety-conscious consumers.

