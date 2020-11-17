China United Lines steers forward by enhancing services for both its customers and suppliers through ALLEGRO eServices by CyberLogitec

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China United Lines (CULines) today announced that they are continuing to invest in innovation and have extended their relationship with CyberLogitec by adding on eServices (eCommerce and Supplier Portal) to their ALLEGRO system. This will allow CULines to offer enhanced services to both its customers and suppliers.

Despite the uncertain market conditions due to the pandemic, CULines decides to stay ahead of the curve, providing its customers and suppliers with boosted features that enable enhanced visibility and services.

"With the addition of the new modules, we will be providing a full and improved service for our customers and vendors, achieving maximum synergy. For our valued customers, some of the features are sending through booking requests online and real-time cargo tracking information. Having the Supplier Portal means that we can have a real-time communication channel with our vendors, exchanging information like vessel schedules and container movement, which in turn, can further translate to more timely and accurate shipment visibility for our customers." Says Mr. Kevin Ding, Executive Vice President of CULines. "We look forward to Supplier Portal's new features on the way that would streamline the transportation job orders we issue to our vendors and enable a faster receipt of supplier invoices, as we hope these features can optimize our vendor integration through digitalization," added Mr Ding.

"We are pleased that CULines has partnered with us again and added on the new eServices modules to the ALLEGRO solution. This is an affirmation for us that we are continuously developing innovative technologies to help our customers elevate their businesses," says Jason Hyeon, CEO of CyberLogitec.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

About China United Lines

China United Lines Ltd. (CULines), is a rapidly growing shipping liner established on September 1st, 2005. CULines engages in international container liner services, cross Taiwan Strait liner services, domestic liner services, Yangtze River feeder services and chartering services.

