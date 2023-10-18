China-Uzbekistan Sericulture Collaboration Proceeds Smooth as Silk

News provided by

Science and Technology Daily

18 Oct, 2023, 22:09 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily: 

Uzbekistan, with its long history of mulberry tree cultivation and silkworms raising, is now the third largest silk producer in the world. The cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in sericulture is blossoming under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. There is especially extensive sericulture trade and technological exchange between the Central Asian country and Zhejiang province, east China.

Continue Reading
The cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in sericulture is blossoming under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. (Designed by PAN Yufei/S&T Daily; PHOTO: VCG)
The cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in sericulture is blossoming under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. (Designed by PAN Yufei/S&T Daily; PHOTO: VCG)

Wang Yongqiang, director of the Institute of Sericulture, Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said Zhejiang and Uzbekistan sericulture complement each other as they have different advantages.

Silkworm eggs from Zhejiang are of high quality and yield whereas the traditional Uzbek silkworm eggs can resist coldness and drought. Also, China has a clear advantage in silkworm raising techniques whereas Uzbekistan has lower land and labor costs, Wang said.

The Institute of Sericulture and Tea has been working closely with its counterparts in Uzbekistan for win-win results, including selecting high -quality varieties of sericulture appropriate for Uzbekistan, developing promotional technologies, building local demonstration bases in major production areas, conducting training for technicians, and facilitating the complementation of each other's advantages in technologies, resources and markets.

Shamsiddinov Navruzbek, director of Research Institute of Sericulture and Tea, Uzbekistan, said the cooperation in sericulture between the research institutions of the two countries has been going on for years, optimizing sericulture varieties and enhancing the technological level of gene analysis. Investments by enterprises have also been introduced to increase the income of silk farmers.

Wang said his team is conducting whole genome analysis of 45 representative sericulture germplasm resources of Uzbekistan to find the best resources and important functional genes, which would lay a solid foundation for future cooperation in variety breeding.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Also from this source

Science and Technology Daily: Digital Technologies in Sports

Science and Technology Daily: Digital Technologies in Sports

The use of digital technology in competitive sports is nothing new. The combination of technology and sports is not only changing the way audiences...
Youth on Tech Latest Episode: Revealing Moon Mysteries, Exploring the Universe

Youth on Tech Latest Episode: Revealing Moon Mysteries, Exploring the Universe

This is a report from Science and Technology Daily: China has revealed its plan to send astronauts to the moon by 2030. Themed by the "Revealing Moon ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.