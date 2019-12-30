China Vacuum Blood Collection Device Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As laboratory medicine advances, favorable polices are issued and people live a better life and care more about their health, vacuum blood collection systems get increasingly used. In 2018, global vacuum blood collection tube market was expected to be valued at $3,676 million, compared with $3,331 million in 2017.

It is in the last decade that Chinese medical institutions saw rising visits of diagnosis and physical examination, which fueled immense demand for vacuum blood collection tubes. In the context that benign policies are implemented and medical insurance covers ever more people, vacuum blood collection tube market in China will sustain growth. In 2018, China's vacuum blood collection tube market was worth RMB1,502.3 million on one estimate, after reaching RMB1,339 million (up 16.1% YoY) in 2017.



China's vacuum blood collection tube market features a low concentration and fierce competition. So far, foreign giants like BD, Sekisui Medical and Greiner, have ruled the roost in the high-end market of China in their race to deploy the field; there are over 100 Chinese companies like Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Liuyang SANLI Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kangjian Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd. and Lingen Precision Medical Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.. In 2018, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BD, and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. as the top three players commanded 17.5%, 16.9% and 10.6% of the Chinese vacuum blood collection tube market, respectively.



Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. as the bellwether in China's vacuum blood collection tube industry, is the only FDA-registered company in the country. Its self-developed third-generation vacuum blood collection system helps medical workers acquire qualified human venous blood specimens rapidly while serving as an effective inhibition solution to variation of blood specimens after separation and protecting the safety of workers, specimens, devices and environment. In 2018, the company registered revenue of RMB336 million from vacuum blood collection systems, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%.



Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. as a disposable medical consumables production base of China, has forged long-term strategic partnerships with world-renowned medical device manufacturers like McKesson, IDEXX, Medline, Thermo Fisher, As One, Henry Schein and Cardinal. By the end of 2018, it had boasted a capacity of 500 million vacuum blood collection tubes a year. In June 2019, the company released its IPO prospectus for being listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. It proposed to spend the raised funds of RMB178.37 million on the 620 million vials/year vacuum blood collection tubes capacity expansion project.



As GDP per capita increases and people become more aware of health, medical services are burgeoning in China. Meanwhile, population aging and the two-child policy in China conduce to its vacuum blood collection industry, expectedly sending the industry scale to RMB2.4 billion in 2025.



China's vacuum blood collection industry tends to be more concentrated. Up to date, more than 100 vacuum blood collection tube companies in China are confronted with serious overcapacity. Market shares of micro and small players will be squeezed by leaders such as Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. and Hebei Xinle Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., as national regulatory policies are being toughened.



