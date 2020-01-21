China Virus Outbreak Concerns Can Be Covered By Travel Insurance Upgrade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of a mysterious new Coronavirus in China and other Asian countries is causing hundreds to fall ill and has travelers questioning if it is safe to visit the affected areas. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, warns travelers that even though they can purchase a policy now, it might not provide all the coverage travelers are looking for.

Fear of Virus Doesn't Activate Cancellation Coverage

With little known about the virus, travelers may turn to travel insurance for coverage to cancel upcoming trips. However, even if a traveler is concerned for their health or safety, being afraid to travel is not enough to trigger cancellation benefits under standard travel insurance policies.

Cancel for Any Reason Upgrade Available

Travelers who have yet to book their trip, or who booked within the past month, have the option to purchase an upgraded trip cancellation policy. The Cancel for Any Reason benefit allows travelers to receive a partial upgrade for a trip they no longer wish to take for reasons not covered by a standard policy, including fear of contracting a virus.

Medical Benefits Available for Trips to Affected Areas

If an insured traveler falls ill with the China Coronavirus while on their trip, they can be reimbursed for medical expenses and can even be covered to return home early if medically necessary. Policies with emergency medical and medical evacuation benefits are currently available for travelers heading to affected destinations.

Squaremouth created the China - Coronavirus Outbreak Travel Insurance Information Center to explain coverage for the virus outbreak. This page is regularly updated by Squaremouth's travel insurance experts, and includes answers to frequently asked questions and official statements from providers.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com .

Available Topic Expert:

Kasara Barto

kbarto@squaremouth.com

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

