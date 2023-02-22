China Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Industry Export Report 2023-2032

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is one of the major producers and exporters of viscose fiber single yarns worldwide. According to the publisher, in 2021, China exported 94,500 tons of viscose fiber single yarn, up 70.39% year-on-year, and the export value was US$437 million, up 65.47% year-on-year.

From January to November 2022, China exported 93,600 tons of viscose fiber single yarn, up 9.99% year-on-year, and the export value was US$527 million, up 34.52% year-on-year. In 2022, the export volume of viscose fiber single yarn in China exceeds 100,000 tons is a foregone conclusion.

In 2021, China exported viscose fiber single yarn to more than fifty countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Korea and Singapore are the major export destinations of viscose fiber single yarn in China by export volume. In 2021, China exported 35,100 tons of viscose fiber single yarn from India, accounting for 37.13% of the total export volume of viscose fiber single yarn that year, and the export value was US$185 million, accounting for 42.44% of the total export value.

China has a well-developed textile industry and is one of the world's major producers and exporters of textile raw materials. Most of the other major garment manufacturing countries in the world need to import a certain amount of textile raw materials from China every year.

The analyst expects that the global viscose fiber single yarn market size will continue to grow from 2023-2032, which is conducive to promoting the growth of China's viscose fiber single yarn export volume.

Topics covered:

China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export during 2023-2032?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export during 2023-2032?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Market?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Market? Which Segment of China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Analysis

1.1. China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Volume

1.1.2. China Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Value

1.1.3. China's Export Price of Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Common Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Analysis

2.1 China's Export Scale of Ordinary Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

2.1.1. China's Export Volume of Ordinary Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

2.1.2. Export Value of China Ordinary Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

2.1.3. Export Price of Ordinary Viscose Fiber Yarn in China

2.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Ordinary Viscose Fiber Yarn

2.2.1. By Export Volume

2.2.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Analysis

3.1 China's Export Scale of High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

3.1.1. China's Export Volume of High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

3.1.2. China's Export Value of High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

3.1.3. Export Price of High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn in China

3.2. China's Main Export Destinations of High Wet Modulus Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

3.2.1. By Export Volume

3.2.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Analysis

4.1 China's Export Scale of Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

4.1.1. China's Export Volume of Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

4.1.2. China's Export Value of Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

4.1.3. China's Export Price of Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

4.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Strong Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

4.2.1. By Export Volume

4.2.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Analysis

5.1 China's Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Scale

5.1.1. China's Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Volume

5.1.2. China's Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Value

5.1.3. Export Price of Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn from China

5.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Modified Viscose Fiber Single Yarn

5.2.1. By Export Volume

5.2.2. By Export Value

6. 2018-2022 China Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Product Export Analysis

6.1 China's Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Product Export Scale

6.1.1. China's Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Product Exports by Volume

6.1.2. Export Value of Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Products in China

6.1.3. Export Price of Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Products in China

6.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Other Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Products

6.2.1. By Export Volume

6.2.2. By Export Value

7. China's Main Export Destinations of Viscose Fiber Single Yarn 2018-2022

7.1. India

7.2. Pakistan

7.3. Turkey

7.4. South Korea

7.5. Singapore

7.6. Other Export Destinations

8. China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Outlook, 2023-2032

8.1 Factors Affecting China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Exports

8.1.1 Favorable Factors

8.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

8.2. China's Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Export Forecast, 2023-2032

8.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

8.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

8.2.3. Major Export Types of Viscose Fiber Single Yarn Forecast

