China Vocational Education and Training Market Report 2021-2025: Focus on IT Training, Civil Service Exam Training, PG Exam Training, Teacher Recruitment Training, and Public Institution Training

The report provides an in depth analysis of the China vocational education and training market by value, by segment type, etc. The report provides a segment analysis of the vocational education and training market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the vocational education and training market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall vocational education and training market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the vocational industry witnessed a mixed impact on it. There was a sudden rise in the enrollment for vocational education, especially for the Upper Secondary Vocational School in China.

This owed to the Chinese concern towards widening gaps in terms of demographic and education. Also fall in employment rate, falling income in China, shutting of schools and other factors attributed to the mixed response towards the industry.

The China vocational education and training market has performed significantly well until 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The Chinese vocational education and training market is expected to increase due to the need of high skilled labor by the enterprises in the market, high economic growth, increasing urbanization, and certain policy changes and increased fund allocation to the industry by the government.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as prejudicial thinking of Chinese population that vocational training is inferior, curriculum of vocational training not meeting the standards of the industry, etc.

The China vocational education and training market is fragmented with many major market players operating within China and worldwide. The vocational educators provide various vocational courses catering different target group belonging to different sectors.

The key players of the China vocational education and training market are Offcn Education Technology Co. Ltd., China East Education Holdings Ltd., Shanghai XinNanyang Only Education & Technology Co. Ltd and Jiangsu Chuanzhiboke Education Technology Co. Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Vocational Education and Training: An Overview

2.2 Vocational Education and Training Segmentation

2.2.1 Vocational Education and Training Segmentation by Level

2.2.2 Vocational Education and Training Segmentation by Product

2.3 Vocational Education and Training: Advantages and Disadvantages

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.1.2 China Vocational Education and Training Market by Segment (IT Training, Civil Service Exam Training, PG Exam Training, Teacher Recruitment Training, and Public Institution Training)

3.2 China IT Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China IT Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.3 China Civil Service Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 China Civil Service Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.3.2 China Civil Service Vocational Education and Training Market by Application Number

3.4 China PG Exam Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 China PG Exam Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.4.2 China PG Exam Vocational Education and Training Market by Application Number

3.5 China Teacher Recruitment Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 China Teacher Recruitment Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.5.2 China Teacher Recruitment Vocational Education and Training Market by Application Number

3.6 China Public Institution Vocational Education and Training Market: An Analysis

3.6.1 China Public Institution Vocational Education and Training Market by Value

3.6.2 China Public Institution Vocational Education and Training Market by Application Number

4. Impact of COVID

4.1 COVID Impact on China Vocational Education and Training Industry

4.2 COVID Impact on Employment Rate

4.3 COVID Impact on Urban Units Income in China

4.4 COVID Impact on School Education

4.5 COVID Impact on Online Mode of Education

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 High Economic Growth

5.1.2 Prominent Skill Gap and Skilled-Labor Shortage

5.1.3 Growing Urbanization

5.1.4 Impact of Industry 4.0

5.1.5 Increasing Floating Funds to Improve Quality of Vocational Training

5.1.6 Adoption of "1+X" Model

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Prejudice against Vocational Training

5.2.2 Narrow Curriculum Design of Vocational Education

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 School- Enterprise Co-operation

5.3.2 Involvement of Human-Robot at Workplace

5.3.3 Integrated Model of "online + simulation based learning + offline"

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Vocational Industry Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Offcn Education Technology Co. Ltd.

China East Education Holdings Ltd.

Shanghai XinNanyang Only Education & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Chuanzhiboke Education Technology Co. Ltd.

