China Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount) & Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

The "China Water Purifiers Market By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China water purifiers market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 16 % by 2023, on account of rapid urbanization, growing purchasing power and increasing focus of water purifier manufacturers to improve the quality of after-sales services.
Moreover, investments by the leading manufacturers for advertising their products is further contributing to the growing demand for water purifiers in the country.
Additionally, favorable government initiatives along with increasing adoption rate for technically advanced and premium water purification products are expected to further boost demand for water purifiers in China over the next five years.
China Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in China:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Source of Awareness
5. China Water Scenario
6. China Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Mode (POU and POE)
6.2.2. By Type (Under sink, Counter top, Faucet mount & Others)
6.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, etc.)
6.2.4. By Competition
6.2.4.1. Midea
6.2.4.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan
6.2.4.3. Shenzhen Angel
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Mode
6.3.2. By Type
6.3.3. By Technology
7. China Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology
8. China Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Mark et Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology
9. China Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. China Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited
15.2.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd.
15.2.3. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation
15.2.4. A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.
15.2.5. 3M China Limited
15.2.6. Paragon Water System
15.2.7. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.
15.2.8. Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.
15.2.9. Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd.
15.2.10. Ozner Water Purification
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. Annexure
