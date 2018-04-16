China Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount) & Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Water Purifiers Market By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China water purifiers market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 16 % by 2023, on account of rapid urbanization, growing purchasing power and increasing focus of water purifier manufacturers to improve the quality of after-sales services.

Moreover, investments by the leading manufacturers for advertising their products is further contributing to the growing demand for water purifiers in the country.

Additionally, favorable government initiatives along with increasing adoption rate for technically advanced and premium water purification products are expected to further boost demand for water purifiers in China over the next five years.

China Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in China:

  • Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Source of Awareness

5. China Water Scenario

6. China Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Mode (POU and POE)
6.2.2. By Type (Under sink, Counter top, Faucet mount & Others)
6.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, etc.)
6.2.4. By Competition
6.2.4.1. Midea
6.2.4.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan
6.2.4.3. Shenzhen Angel
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Mode
6.3.2. By Type
6.3.3. By Technology

7. China Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology

8. China Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Mark et Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology

9. China Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Pricing Analysis

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. China Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited
15.2.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd.
15.2.3. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation
15.2.4. A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.
15.2.5. 3M China Limited
15.2.6. Paragon Water System
15.2.7. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.
15.2.8. Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.
15.2.9. Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd.
15.2.10. Ozner Water Purification

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pkmxqm/china_water?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-water-purifiers-market-2013-2018--2023-by-mode-pou--poe-type-under-sink-counter-top-faucet-mount--technology-ro-media-uf-uv-300630349.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:45 ET European Fintech Market Outlook, 2018: Impact of Emerging...

15:30 ET India Frozen Food Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Growing Demand from...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

China Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount) & Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:00 ET