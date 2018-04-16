China Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount) & Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

China water purifiers market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 16 % by 2023, on account of rapid urbanization, growing purchasing power and increasing focus of water purifier manufacturers to improve the quality of after-sales services.



Moreover, investments by the leading manufacturers for advertising their products is further contributing to the growing demand for water purifiers in the country.



Additionally, favorable government initiatives along with increasing adoption rate for technically advanced and premium water purification products are expected to further boost demand for water purifiers in China over the next five years.



China Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in China:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Source of Awareness



5. China Water Scenario



6. China Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Mode (POU and POE)

6.2.2. By Type (Under sink, Counter top, Faucet mount & Others)

6.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, etc.)

6.2.4. By Competition

6.2.4.1. Midea

6.2.4.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan

6.2.4.3. Shenzhen Angel

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Mode

6.3.2. By Type

6.3.3. By Technology



7. China Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology



8. China Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Mark et Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology



9. China Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. China Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

15.2.2. Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd.

15.2.3. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation

15.2.4. A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.

15.2.5. 3M China Limited

15.2.6. Paragon Water System

15.2.7. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

15.2.8. Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.

15.2.9. Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd.

15.2.10. Ozner Water Purification



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. Annexure



