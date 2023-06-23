China Water Purifiers Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028F - Increasing Agricultural Waste & Rising Health Awareness to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN , June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China water purifiers market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of increasing industrial waste, increasing health awareness, rising initiatives by the government, and increasing affordability. New product innovation with a significant number of smart features by various competitors is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.



China's water supply has been polluted by the discharge of hazardous industrial and human waste in lakes. As a result, the surface of China's lakes has turned bright green due to pollution-induced algae blooms, but this is not restricted to a lake, but the issue is vast as 90 percent of China's cities have contaminated groundwater.



The most polluted area of China is its coastal industrial belt. One-third of the river still has water quality that is significantly below the government's modest criteria despite the closure of thousands of polluting sources. Most rural communities in China lack a system for treating wastewater.



Due to the government's failure to consider the effects of agricultural waste, water contamination in China has doubled from the originally expected. The primary cause of water contamination is agricultural fertilizer. As a result of pollution, China's high rates of liver, stomach, and esophageal cancer have been connected to the country's deadly levels of arsenic, fluorine, and sulfates in its water supplies.



Increasing Government Concern Will Fuel the Market Growth



Rising water pollution levels are a big concern for the government. The World Economic Forum estimates that China has around 20% of the world's population, out of which 7% is consuming freshwater. The nation's water supplies are under increasing stress due to growing agricultural and industrial needs, in addition to the daily demands of 1.3 billion people.

China's valuable water supplies are increasingly limited by ongoing water pollution. As a result, the Chinese government has enacted preventive measures against water pollution, such as the "Water Pollution Prevention Law" and the "Water Pollution Prevention Action Plan," to achieve certain effects. Thus, increasing government concern will lead to the market growth of water purifiers in China.



Deteriorating Water Quality Will Foster the Market Growth



Water with declining quality is a severe health risk. It causes serious health concerns and contributes to several water-borne illnesses. Untreated sewage, chemicals, pesticides, nutrients, and rubbish from businesses, agriculture, and governmental entities are dumped into waterbodies, leading to a decline in water quality.

Agriculture is responsible for around 70% of water pollution in China, including runoff from fertilizers, pesticides, and animal feces. It is now more typical to find heavy metals in shellfish and rice, which spreads water contamination through the food supply.

In metropolitan regions, municipal water supplies are typically dangerous to drink and need to be further cleaned of heavy metals, viruses, cysts, bacteria, and other pollutants. The demand for water purifiers is predicted to rise in the next years because of rising industrialization and increased water pollution.



New Product Launches Will Fuel the Market Growth



Water purifier companies are integrating innovations into their products to boost technological advancement. For instance, in 2022, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Water Purifier H800G Pro in China, which has an RO filter element and comes with a life span of 5 years.

It uses Reverse Osmosis (RO) filtration technology, two composite filter elements, six stages of filtration, and two composite filter elements to efficiently remove lead, cadmium, mercury, rust, and bacteria from tap water. It complies with China's water efficiency requirements with a pure wastewater ratio of 2:1.

The device may be linked to the Mijia app via the NFC tap, from which users can adjust the water output and keep track of the quality and temperature of the water entering the device, as well as other factors like water consumption. Thus, to remain competitive in the market, companies are launching various products, and this will fuel the market growth of water purifiers in China.

Market Trends & Developments

Technological advancements

Increasing prevalence of domestic companies

Surging demand of smart home appliances

Rapid urbanization leading to changing lifestyle

Increasing industrialization

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing agricultural waste

Rising affordability of water purifiers

Rising health awareness among population

Challenges

High competition

High installation cost

Competitive Landscape



