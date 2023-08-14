China Wearable Medical Devices Markets Report 2023-2028: Industry Surges Ahead with Technological Advancements and Collaborations

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product Type, Type, Purpose, Site, Application, Distribution Channel, Business Segment, Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China wearable medical devices market is poised to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2024-2028. The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders, including diabetes and hypertension, along with a growing emphasis on personal health monitoring, is driving the expansion of the China wearable medical devices market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a staggering 270 million individuals in China are afflicted by hypertension, yet only a mere 13.8% of patients have their condition effectively managed due to limited access to treatment.

The convergence of rising investments, funding, and grants, coupled with an increasing adoption of advanced technologies, is anticipated to pave the way for robust growth within the wearable medical devices market in the coming years. Moreover, the burgeoning interest among sports and fitness enthusiasts to monitor their health is projected to further bolster market growth.

Escalating Health Awareness and Government Initiatives Fueling Market Demand

The swift surge in health awareness, primarily due to various campaigns and initiatives orchestrated by the Chinese government, is driving demand for wearable medical devices and is expected to act as a catalyst for market growth.

For instance, China's 14th Five-Year Plan (14th FYP), which aims to establish a "Healthy China," underscores the nation's commitment to enhance overall social conditions, including healthcare. Additionally, the populace is becoming increasingly educated about the benefits of medical gadgets such as smartwatches and fitness trackers for monitoring physiological parameters.

Rise in Lifestyle-Associated Disorders Driving Market Momentum

The escalating incidence of lifestyle-associated disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension, owing to sedentary lifestyles, is projected to be a driving force behind market growth. These ailments necessitate continuous monitoring of physiological parameters.

The integration of healthcare data with wearable medical devices facilitates comprehensive tracking and monitoring. In 2021 alone, approximately 1.08 billion individuals between the ages of 20 and 79 were diagnosed with diabetes in China, marking a significant challenge. Notably, around 336 million children and adolescents up to age 19 were found to be affected by type one diabetes.

Technological Progression Driving Market Expansion

Technological advancements in wearable medical devices are poised to reinforce market growth. The increasing adoption of cutting-edge innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and fifth-generation wireless networks is expected to propel the market's trajectory.

Recent medical reforms and investments in Artificial Intelligence, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have yielded positive outcomes in China. For instance, the integration of AI with 5G enables predictive diagnosis and treatments, paving the way for early intervention.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present China wearable medical devices market.

  • CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
  • Cyrcadia Asia Limited
  • Xiaomi Technologies
  • Huawei Corporation
  • Wuhan UN-medical Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • Omron Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories Shanghai Co. Ltd.
  • Medtronic
  • Apple, Inc.

Report Scope

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Activity Monitors/Trackers
  • Smartwatches
  • Patches
  • Smart Clothing

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type:

  • Diagnostic Devices
  • Therapeutic Devices

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Purpose:

  • Heart Rate
  • Blood Pressure
  • Hearing Aids
  • Body Temperature
  • Posture
  • Others

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Site:

  • Strap/Clip/Bracelet
  • Handheld
  • Headband
  • Shoe Sensors
  • Others

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application:

  • General Health & Fitness
  • Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Home Healthcare

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Non-Store-Based
  • Store-Based

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Business Segment:

  • B2B
  • B2C

China Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Region:

  • South-Central China
  • East China
  • North-West China
  • South-West China
  • North-East China
  • North China

