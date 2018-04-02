China White-collar Average Salary Dips in the First Quarter of 2018

First-quarter of 2018 China white-collar labor market highlights:

The average monthly salary for white-collar workers fell to RMB7,629 in the first quarter of 2018, down 2.1% over the fourth quarter of 2017.

Beijing continued to be the city with the highest pay in the first quarter of 2018, with an average monthly salary of RMB10,197, slightly below RMB10,310 in the fourth quarter 2017.

Competition for jobs among white-collar workers intensified in the first quarter of 2018, with an average of 42.8 applications per job vacancy, compared with 31 applications in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering continued to be the most competitive sector for job seekers in the first quarter of 2018, with 68.2 applications per vacancy.

The most competitive occupation in the first quarter of 2018 was software/internet development/system integration with 104.8 applications per vacancy.

Average salary edging down

Based on online job postings in 37 key cities in China compiled by Zhaopin, the average monthly salary for white-collar workers fell to RMB7,629 in the first quarter of 2018, down 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2017, and the first decline since the second quarter of 2017. The average salary was forced down by the abundant supply in the labor market, as many white-collar workers were actively seeking new jobs after taking their year-end bonuses.

Average monthly salary for white-collar workers Quarter Average salary (RMB) Change over previous quarter Q1 2017 7,665 0.8% Q2 2017 7,376 - 3.8% Q3 2017 7,599 3.0% Q4 2017 7,789 2.5% Q1 2018 7,629 -2.1%

Among job postings in the first quarter of 2018, 32.7% of positions offered monthly salaries between RMB4,000 and 6,000, and 28.2% offered monthly salaries of more than RMB8,000. About 20.9% of positions offered monthly salaries between RMB6,000 and 8,000.

Breakdown of positions by monthly salaries in the first quarter of 2018 Salary (RMB) Percentage of positions Over 8,000 28.2 % 6,000 to 8,000 20.9% 4,000 to 6,000 32.7% 2,000 to 4,000 17.4% Below 2,000 0.8%

Beijing continued to be the city with the highest pay in the first quarter of 2018, with an average monthly salary of RMB10,197, slightly down from RMB10,310 in the fourth quarter 2017. Among all major cities in the country, Shenzhen and Hangzhou were the only two cities where the average salary went up in the first quarter of 2018.

Average monthly salary for cities in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking City Average monthly salary (RMB) Ranking City Average monthly salary (RMB) 1 Beijing 10,197 20 Fuzhou 7,005 2 Shanghai 9,621 21 Changsha 6,988 3 Shenzhen 9,134 22 Wuxi 6,879 4 Hangzhou 8,500 23 Jinan 6,860 5 Guangzhou 7,965 24 Hefei 6,849 6 Dongguan 7,723 25 Nanchang 6,768 7 Ningbo 7,680 26 Zhengzhou 6,704 8 Nanjing 7,523 27 Tianjin 6,622 9 Foshan 7,483 28 Qingdao 6,591 10 Suzhou 7,411 29 Lanzhou 6,577 11 Xiamen 7,363 30 Xi'an 6,381 12 Urumqi 7,281 31 Dalian 6,288 13 Haikou 7,205 32 Shijiazhuang 6,274 14 Nanning 7,202 33 Yantai 6,239 15 Chongqing 7,177 34 Changchun 6,114 16 Wuhan 7,082 35 Taiyuan 6,045 17 Chengdu 7,061 36 Shenyang 5,901 18 Kunming 7,053 37 Harbin 5,818 19 Guiyang 7,043







Funds/securities/futures/investment continued to be the best-paying sector in the first quarter of 2018 with an average monthly salary of RMB10,421, followed by RMB9,650 for professional services/consulting (finance and accounting, legal and Human Resources, etc.).

Top 10 highest paid sectors in the first quarter of 2018 Sector Average monthly salary (RMB) Funds/securities/futures/investment 10,421 Professional service/consulting (finance and accounting, legal and HR, etc.) 9,650 Intermediary service 9,254 Banking 9,120 Cross-industry operation 9,050 Trust/warrant/auction/pawn 8,909 Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering 8,795 Online games 8,740 Energy/mineral/mining/smelting 8,475 Insurance 8,370

The top three occupations with the highest monthly salaries in the first quarter of 2018 were senior management (RMB19,936), IT management/project coordination (RMB14,515) and securities/futures/investment management/service (RMB12,229).

Top 10 highest paid occupations in the first quarter of 2018 Occupation Average monthly salary (RMB) Senior management 19,936 IT management/project coordination 14,515 Securities/futures/investment management/service 12,229 Civil servant/public institution/research institute 11,695 Real estate development/broker/agency 11,124 Sales management 11,117 Software/internet development/system integration 10,188 Banking 10,176 Trust/warrant/auction/pawn 9,858 Hardware development 9,720

Public companies offered the highest average monthly salary of RMB8,368 in the first quarter, followed by RMB8,307 for wholly foreign-owned enterprises and RMB8,112 for state-owned enterprises.

Average monthly salaries from different types of companies in the first quarter of 2018 Type of Company Average monthly salary (RMB) Public companies 8,368 Wholly foreign-owned enterprises 8,307 State-owned enterprises 8,112 Joint ventures 8,109 Public institutions 7,524 Private companies 7,377

Larger companies offered higher salaries in the first quarter of 2018. Small and micro-sized companies were not competitive with relatively lower salaries.

Average monthly salaries for companies of different sizes in the first quarter of 2018 Size of company by employee numbers Average monthly salary (RMB) Below 20 6,742 20-99 7,152 100-499 7,509 500-999 7,981 1,000-9,999 8,376 Above 10,000 8,579

Job market competition intensified in the spring

Zhaopin publishes the quarterly competitive index for the labor market in China based on data collected from its online platform. The competitive index is calculated based on the number of resume applications divided by the number of job vacancies. For the first quarter of 2018, the competitive index was 42.8, which means there were an average of 42.8 applications per job vacancy, a sharp jump from 31 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Spring, especially after the Chinese New Year holiday, is the traditional peak season for job hopping. Many white-collar workers were actively seeking new job opportunities after getting their year-end bonuses, which led to intensified competition in the job market.

Competitive index Quarter Competitive index Q1 2017 44.6 Q2 2017 35.8 Q3 2017 30.4 Q4 2017 31.0 Q1 2018 42.8

(Competitive index = number of applications/number of job vacancies)

Beijing was by far the most competitive city for white-collar workers, with a competitive index of 102.9 in the first quarter of 2018, far more competitive than 86.4 in the fourth quarter last year. Chengdu became the second most competitive city after Beijing for job seekers with a competitive index of 55.1 in the first quarter.

Competitive index for cities in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking City Index Ranking City Index 1 Beijing 102.9 20 Lanzhou 29.3 2 Chengdu 55.1 21 Guiyang 27.2 3 Shanghai 54.0 22 Shijiazhuang 27.0 4 Shenyang 53.5 23 Qingdao 26.0 5 Shenzhen 53.5 24 Jinan 24.0 6 Xi'an 47.8 25 Hefei 22.7 7 Tianjin 45.0 26 Haikou 22.2 8 Dalian 39.1 27 Wuxi 22.1 9 Chongqing 38.0 28 Kunming 21.0 10 Harbin 36.7 29 Urumqi 19.8 11 Wuhan 34.4 30 Yantai 19.0 12 Changsha 34.1 31 Nanchang 18.5 13 Guangzhou 32.9 32 Dongguan 16.4 14 Changchun 31.4 33 Fuzhou 15.5 15 Taiyuan 31.0 34 Xiamen 15.1 16 Hangzhou 30.8 35 Nanning 14.2 17 Suzhou 30.7 36 Foshan 14.0 18 Nanjing 29.8 37 Ningbo 13.7 19 Zhengzhou 29.8





Competitive index = number of applications/number of job vacancies

In terms of employer size, companies with 1,000 to 9,999 employees were the most competitive for job seekers, with an index of 60.9, followed by 55.6 for companies over 10,000 employees. The competition for positions in small and micro-sized companies remained low due to low brand recognition and high risk.

Competitive index for different size companies in the first quarter of 2018 Size of Company by employee numbers Index Below 20 27.5 20-99 33.7 100-499 42.1 500-999 48.8 1,000-9,999 60.9 Over 10,000 55.6

Supply and demand by sector

In the first quarter of 2018, the internet/e-commerce sector continued to top the list with the most job vacancies, followed by real estate/construction/building materials/engineering, and education/training/college sectors.

Top ten sectors with the highest job demand in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Sector 1 Internet/e-commerce 2 Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering 3 Education/training/college 4 Computer software 5 Funds/securities/futures/investment 6 Professional service/consulting (finance and accounting, legal and HR, etc.) 7 IT services (system/data/maintenance) 8 Trade/export and import 9 Medicine/biological engineering 10 FMCG (food, drinks, alcohol and tobacco, and chemicals for daily use)

Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering continued to be the most competitive sector for job seekers in the first quarter of 2018, with 68.2 applications per vacancy. The competition intensified for all top ten sectors in the first quarter of 2018 over the previous quarter.

Top ten most competitive sectors in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Sector Index Ranking in previous quarter 1 Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering 68.2 1 2 Cross-industry operation 61.1 2 3 Online games 60.0 4 4 Internet/e-commerce 58.5 6 5 Aviation/aerospace research and manufacturing 53.9 9 6 Computer software 53.7 5 7 Telecom/carrier operators/value-added service 51.6 7 8 IT services (system/data/maintenance) 50.5 3 9 Funds/securities/futures/investment 49.9 11 10 Energy/mineral/mining/smelting 48.1 8

Insurance continued to be the least competitive sector in the first quarter of 2018, with 18.7 applications per vacancy, followed by 24.9 for intermediary service and 26.3 for printing/packaging/papermaking.

Least competitive sectors in the first quarter of 2018 Sector Index Insurance 18.7 Intermediary service 24.9 Printing/packaging/papermaking 26.3 Outsourcing service 26.5 Inspection/testing/authentication 26.5 Office supplies and equipment 27.6 Home furnishing/interior design/decoration 29.0 Farming/forestry/animal husbandry/fishery 29.7 Processing and manufacturing (raw material processing/mould) 30.0 Entertainment/sports/leisure 31.7

The sectors with the most job applications in the first quarter of 2018 included internet/e-commerce, real estate/construction/building materials/engineering, and computer software.

Top ten sectors with the most job applications in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Sector 1 Internet/e-commerce 2 Real estate/construction/building materials/engineering 3 Computer software 4 Funds/securities/futures/investment 5 IT services (system/data/maintenance) 6 Education/training/college 7 Professional service/consulting (finance and accounting, legal and HR, etc.) 8 FMCG (food, drinks, alcohol and tobacco, and chemicals for daily use) 9 Medicine/biological engineering 10 Electronics/semiconductor/integrated circuit

Supply and demand by occupation

The top occupations with the most vacancies for white collar workers in the first quarter of 2018 were almost the same as in the fourth quarter of 2017, including sales, administration/logistics/secretary, and software/internet development/system integration.

Top ten occupations with the highest job demand in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Occupation 1 Sales 2 Administration/logistics/secretary 3 Software/internet development/system integration 4 Sales management 5 Education/training 6 Finance/auditing/tax 7 Human resources 8 Civil engineering/construction/decoration/municipal engineering 9 Customer service/pre-sales and after-sales support 10 Marketing

The most competitive occupation in the first quarter of 2018 was software/internet development/system integration with 104.8 applications per vacancy, followed by 101.9 for IT quality management/testing/configuration management, and 95.5 for transportation services.

Top 10 most competitive occupations in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Occupation Index Ranking in previous quarter 1 Software/internet development/system integration 104.8 1 2 IT quality management/testing/configuration management 101.9 2 3 Transportation services 95.5 4 4 Finance/auditing/tax 81.5 3 5 Senior management 75.9 5 6 Civil engineering/construction/decoration/municipal engineering 71.2 8 7 Administration/logistics/secretary 61.6 7 8 Human resources 58.5 6 9 Real estate development/broker/agency 54.3 13 10 Purchasing/trade 51.0 12

The least competitive occupations in the first quarter of 2018 were community/residency/housekeeping with 16.8 applications per vacancy, followed by 17.0 for both sales and healthcare/beauty/hairdressing/bodybuilding.

Least competitive occupations in the first quarter of 2018 Occupation Index Community/residency/housekeeping 16.8 Sales 17.0 Healthcare/beauty/hairdressing/bodybuilding 17.0 Insurance 17.2 Farming/forestry/animal husbandry/fishery 17.6 Education/training 19.2 Cooking/catering/food R&D 19.6 Intern/trainee/management trainee 20.4 Mechanic/operator 20.5 Hospital/medical care/nursing 21.7

The top ten occupations with the most job applications in the first quarter of 2018 were almost the same as in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Top ten occupations with the most job applications in the first quarter of 2018 Ranking Occupation 1 Software/internet development/system integration 2 Finance/auditing/tax 3 Administration/logistics/secretary 4 Civil engineering/construction/decoration/municipal engineering 5 Human resources 6 Sales 7 Sales management 8 Internet product/operation management 9 Art/design 10 Purchasing/trade

