China Wood Flooring Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the better standard of living and the people's desire for an elegant life, wood flooring sees a rising share in the flooring industry of China, up from 33.9% in 2009 to 38.9% in 2018, just behind that of floor tile.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0777595/?utm_source=PRN



Over two decades of development, a complete system has been developed in Chinese wood flooring industry, making the country be one of major producers and consumers of wood flooring in the world. In 2018, Chinese wood flooring market sustained growth and was worth as much as RMB71.6 billion, and the wood flooring companies of considerable scale sold 417.6 million square meters of wood and bamboo flooring in total, 0.6% more than in the previous year. China's wood flooring sales is expected to reach RMB94.9 billion in 2025, stimulated by a combination of positive factors.



By product, laminate wood flooring as the mainstay of wood flooring industry in China, always accounts for over 50% of total wood flooring sales, but the share is on the decline; engineered hardwood flooring follows with a rising share year by year, at least 20% of total wood flooring sales. Among wood flooring sold in China in 2018, 51.1% was laminate wood flooring and 28.8% engineered hardwood flooring.



There are roughly 3,000 wood flooring manufacturers in China, more than 1,200 of which can produce both laminate wood flooring and engineered hardwood flooring. The influential players include Dare Power Dekor Home Co., Ltd., Nature Home Holding Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Co., Ltd., Elegant Living, Jiusheng Flooring Co., Ltd., Yihua Lifestyle Technology Co., Ltd. and Kronoswiss. They boast larger capacity and make deployments on a larger scale. Among them, Dare Power Dekor Home Co., Ltd. as a bellwether in China's wood flooring industry can produce 53 million square meters annually, selling 46.48 million square meters in 2018, or 11.1% of the total wood flooring sold in China.



China's wood flooring industry will show trends as follows: (1) green and environment friendly wood flooring will be a trend; (2) solid wood flooring with heating system will usher in a period of growth; (3) the industry will become increasingly concentrated; (4) penetration of wood flooring is on the rise; (5) imported flooring will lose its competitive edge.



China Wood Flooring Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global wood flooring industry (especially, European and American wood flooring industries);

China wood flooring industry development environment (downstream industries, policies and economic picture);

China wood flooring industry (status quo, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, import and export, and development trends);

China wood flooring market segments (status quo, competitive landscape and development characteristics);

China wood flooring raw materials market (supply and demand, import and export, etc.);

18 Chinese wood flooring companies (operation, revenue structure, wood flooring business, etc.).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0777595/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

