China Wood Flooring Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 18 Chinese Wood Flooring Companies

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Wood Flooring Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Wood Flooring Sales is Expected to Reach RMB94.9 Billion in 2025, Stimulated by a Combination of Positive Factors.

With the better standard of living and the people's desire for elegant life, wood flooring sees a rising share in the flooring industry of China, up from 33.9% in 2009 to 38.9% in 2018, just behind that of floor tile.



Over two decades of development, a complete system has been developed in the Chinese wood flooring industry, making the country be one of the major producers and consumers of wood flooring in the world. In 2018, Chinese wood flooring market sustained growth and was worth as much as RMB71.6 billion, and the wood flooring companies of considerable scale sold 417.6 million square meters of wood and bamboo flooring in total, 0.6% more than in the previous year.



By product, laminate wood flooring as the mainstay of the wood flooring industry in China, always accounts for over 50% of total wood flooring sales, but the share is on the decline; engineered hardwood flooring follows with a rising share year by year, at least 20% of total wood flooring sales. Among wood flooring sold in China in 2018, 51.1% was laminate wood flooring and 28.8% engineered hardwood flooring.



There are roughly 3,000 wood flooring manufacturers in China, more than 1,200 of which can produce both laminate wood flooring and engineered hardwood flooring. The influential players include Dare Power Dekor Home Co, Ltd, Nature Home Holding Co, Ltd, Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Co, Ltd, Elegant Living, Jiusheng Flooring Co, Ltd, Yihua Lifestyle Technology Co, Ltd. and Kronoswiss. They boast larger capacity and make deployments on a larger scale. Among them, Dare Power Dekor Home Co, Ltd. as a bellwether in China's wood flooring industry can produce 53 million square meters annually, selling 46.48 million square meters in 2018, or 11.1% of the total wood flooring sold in China.



China's wood flooring industry will show trends as follows:

Green and environment-friendly wood flooring will be a trend

Solid wood flooring with the heating system will usher in a period of growth

The industry will become increasingly concentrated

Penetration of wood flooring is on the rise

Imported flooring will lose its competitive edge.

China Wood Flooring Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global wood flooring industry (especially, European and American wood flooring industries)

China wood flooring industry development environment (downstream industries, policies and economic picture)

wood flooring industry development environment (downstream industries, policies and economic picture) China wood flooring industry (status quo, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, import and export, and development trends)

wood flooring industry (status quo, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, import and export, and development trends) China wood flooring market segments (status quo, competitive landscape and development characteristics)

wood flooring market segments (status quo, competitive landscape and development characteristics) China wood flooring raw materials market (supply and demand, import and export, etc.)

wood flooring raw materials market (supply and demand, import and export, etc.) 18 Chinese wood flooring companies (operation, revenue structure, wood flooring business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Brief Introduction to Wood Flooring

1.1 Classification

1.2 Product Features

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Global Wood Flooring Industry

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.2 Key Enterprises

2.2 United States

2.2.1 Market

2.2.2 Key Enterprises



3. China Wood Flooring Industry

3.1 Downstream Environment

3.2 Policy Climate

3.2.1 Industry Policy

3.2.2 Trade Policy

3.3 Economic Environment

3.3.1 GDP Is Rising Steadily

3.3.2 The Per Capita Income and Consumption Are Gradually Rising



4. China Wood Flooring Market

4.1 Development Status

4.2 Market Size

4.3 Market Structure

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.5 Import & Export

4.5.1 Import

4.5.2 Export

4.6 Development Trend

4.6.1 Green Flooring Is a Trend and Environmental Protection is a Necessity

4.6.2 Solid Wood Floor with Heating System Will Enjoy New Growth

4.6.3 Industry Concentration Ratio Increasingly Improved

4.6.4 China Wood Flooring Industry Penetration Rate Gradually Improved

4.6.5 Partial Enterprises Actively Expand Capacity to Enhance Competitive Strength

4.6.6 Urbanization Development Boosts the Development of Wood Flooring Industry

4.6.7 Imported Flooring Loses Advantage



5. Wood Flooring Market Segments in China

5.1 Solid Wood Flooring

5.1.1 Market

5.1.2 Competition

5.1.3 Characteristics

5.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring

5.2.1 Market

5.2.2 Competition

5.2.3 Characteristics

5.3 Laminate Wood Flooring

5.3.1 Market

5.3.2 Competition

5.3.3 Characteristics

5.4 Bamboo Flooring

5.4.1 Market

5.4.2 Competition

5.4.3 Characteristics

5.5 Cork Flooring



6. China Wood Flooring Raw Materials Market

6.1 Forestry Overview

6.2 Timber Market

6.2.1 Supply & Demand

6.2.2 Import & Export

6.3 Wood-based Panel Market

6.3.1 Production

6.3.2 Import & Export



7. Key Manufacturers in China

7.1 Dare Technology Co, Ltd

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Major Customers & Suppliers

7.1.4 Revenue Structure

7.1.5 Gross Margin

7.1.6 Wood Flooring Business

7.2 Nature Home (China) Co, Ltd.

7.3 Der International Home Furnishing Co, Ltd.

7.4 Vhringer (Shanghai)

7.5 Guangdong Yihua Timber Industry Co, Ltd.

7.6 DeHua TB New Decoration Material Co, Ltd

7.7 Huzhou Fudeli Timber Industry Co, Ltd.

7.8 A&W (Shanghai) Woods Co, Ltd.

7.9 Anhui Yangzi Flooring Incorporated Company

7.10 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Co, Ltd.

7.11 Sichuan Shengda Forestry Industry Co, Ltd.

7.12 Elegant Living

7.13 Guangdong Weihua Corporation

7.14 Others

7.14.1 Treesun Flooring

7.14.2 Oastre

7.14.3 KRONO swiss

7.14.4 Jiangsu Beier Decoration Materials

7.14.5 Green Floor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj6f6l



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

