China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Announces Grand Opening of its First Hot Pot Restaurant in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today announced that the grand opening of its first hot pot restaurant will be held on August 28, 2020 in Chongqing, China.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "The grand opening of the first hot pot restaurant is a significant milestone for our company as it is our first step to explore a new market and reach out to more customers. We plan to use a franchise model to open 200 restaurants with our own brand by 2021. We take pride ourselves in our existing industry resources and ability to provide consumers with a true farm-to-table experience. In the future, we will expand our hot pot chain and we believe it will become a key driver for our Company."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, the Company has also expanded into the business of feed raw material and feed formula solutions. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

