China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Entered into Business Collaboration Agreement for up to RMB35,000,000 to Expand Operation Scale and Diversify Distribution Channels

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (the "Company" or the "PLIN"), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in pork processing in China, today announced that the Company, through its primary operating subsidiary Chongqing Penglin Food Co., Ltd, entered into a business collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Good Helper Commerce Co., Ltd. ("CGHC"), a financing company backed by the local government in Chongqing, China for a business collaboration for up to RMB35,000,000 on the expansion of operation scale and diversification of distribution channels.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties agreed to collaborate on the purchasing, packaging, sales of pork, beef and lamb, as well as handle staffing, renting and managing additional facilities. CGHC has agreed to provide the Company with financing up of to RMB 35,000,000 with an annual interest rate of 10% in considerations of equal profit and expense sharing.

Both parties are aware of the spread of [1]2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and are focused on being detailed orientated by providing continued transparency, integrity, and keeping its pork clean, price fair and stable, and timely delivery of quality fresh pork and other freshly processed meat products to supermarkets in Chongqing every day.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and CEO of China Xiangtai Food, commented, "We appreciate CGHC's trust in PLIN, and are pleased to have reached this agreement. We need to increase our sale volume for premium quality product with diversified distribution channels to meet the strong domestic pork demand. This collaboration would offer us the opportunity to expand to new retail channels and access to considerable working capital for its business needs."

[1]2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring. At this time, it's unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people. The latest situation summary updates are available on The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's web page 2019 Novel Coronavirus, Wuhan, China.

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

