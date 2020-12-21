China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented "Our financial results for the fiscal year 2020 reflect the impact brought by the pandemic of the COVID-19, which accordingly led to the full brunt and unpredictability of our business. However, our revenue was still recorded $110.6 million, representing an increase of 11.6% compared to $99.1 million for the fiscal year 2019. Facing the challenging year of 2020, we executed well against our core business initiatives, gained market share in the food industry. completed the acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. in April 2020 and integrated industrial chain. We also explored several opportunities during the year to drive our growth including opening hot pot restaurants, launching new online marketing, expanding hog breeding business in Guangxi Province, etc. We saw very strong signs of recovery in our business from our markets as containment measures of the COVID-19 were eased in China. Besides upgrading and optimizing our current core business, we will also continue to invest in the pillars of our future growth and in capabilities, and various markets that support our expansion and provide the long-term returns to our investors."



For the Years Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

% Change Revenues 110.6

99.1

11.6% Supermarket and grocery stores 5.8

3.9

51.1% Farmers' market 80.5

95.2

-15.5% Feed raw material 24.3

-

100.0% Gross profit 7.2

8.7

-17.0% Gross margin 6.5%

8.7%

-2.2pp Income from operations 0.5

6.1

-91.5% Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (4.9)

4.4

NM (Loss) Earnings per share from continuing operations (0.14)

0.24

NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparable to the prior year period):

Total revenues were $110.6 million , an increase of 11.6% from $99.1 million in fiscal year 2019.

, an increase of 11.6% from in fiscal year 2019. Gross profit was $7.2 million , a decrease of 17.0% from $8.7 million in fiscal year 2019.

, a decrease of 17.0% from in fiscal year 2019. Gross margin was 6.5%, a decreased of 2.2 percentage points from 8.7% in fiscal year 2019.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $4.9 million , compared with net income attributable to the Company of $4.4 million in fiscal year 2019.

, compared with net income attributable to the Company of in fiscal year 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations were $0.14 , compared with basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.24 in fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues increased by $11.5 million, or 11.6%, to $110.6 million in fiscal year 2020, from $99.1 million in fiscal year 2019. The overall increase was primarily attributable to the increase of our feed raw materials revenues as we purchased Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd.("JMC") on April 3, 2020 which offset by the decrease of farmers' market revenues.





For the Years Ended June 30,



2020

2019 ($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of Revenues

Gross Margin

Revenue

Cost of Revenues

Gross Margin Supermarket and grocery stores

5.8

5.0

14.9%

3.9

3.3

15.6% Farmers' market

80.5

76.2

5.3%

95.2

87.2

8.5% Feed raw material

24.3

22.2

8.4%

-

-

-% Total

110.6

103.4

6.5%

99.1

90.4

8.7%

Revenues from supermarket and grocery stores increased by $2.0 million, or 51.1%, to $5.8 million in fiscal year 2020, from $3.9 million in fiscal year 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 has shadowed China and general population in many aspects. In order to ensure that consumers' basic living needs are met, supermarkets and grocery stores in various places still operated as usual. However, during the Chinese New Year and the COVID-19 outbreak, many food suppliers have raised product prices due to temporary shortage in the supply, so we had to raise our selling prices as well.

Revenues from farmers' market decreased by $14.7 million, or 15.5%, to $80.5 million in fiscal year 2020, from $95.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the total supply of fresh hogs largely decreased. The decrease was offset by the increase of unit selling price.

Revenues from feed raw material were $24.3 million in fiscal year 2020, compared with nil in fiscal year 2019, resulted from our purchase of the 51% equity interest in JMC on April 3, 2020 and we began to engage in raw feed material and formula solution wholesales business.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues consists of cost of direct materials, labor and manufacturing overhead costs. Total cost of revenues increased by $12.9 million, or 14.3%, to $103.4 million in fiscal year 2020, from $90.4 million in fiscal year 2019.

Cost of supermarket and grocery stores increased by $1.7 million, or 52.4%, to $5.0 million in fiscal year 2020, from $3.3 million in fiscal year 2019. The cost of supermarket and grocery store revenues increased which was in line with the increase of supermarket and grocery store revenues as the purchase price of inventories increased. The increase of the cost of supermarket and grocery store revenues was offset by the depreciation of RMB against U.S. dollar of 2.9%.

Cost of farmers' market decreased by $11.0 million, or 12.6%, to $76.2 million in fiscal year 2020, from $87.2 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease was mainly caused by the decreased volume at farmers' markets, which was primarily attributable to the decreased revenues brought under the influence of the African swine fever and the COVID-19.

Cost of feed raw material was $22.2 million in fiscal year 2020, compared with nil in fiscal year 2019, resulted from our purchase of the 51% equity interest in JMC on April 3, 2020 and we began to engage in raw feed material and formula solution wholesales business.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by $1.5 million, or 17.0%, to $7.2 million in fiscal year 2020, from $8.7 million in fiscal year 2019. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 6.5% in fiscal year 2020, from 8.7% in fiscal year 2019.

Gross margins for supermarket and grocery stores, farmers' market and feed material were 14.9% 5.3% and 8.4%, respectively, in fiscal year 2020. This compared to gross margins for supermarket and grocery stores, farmers' market and feed material of 15.6%, 8.5% and nil, respectively, in fiscal year 2019.

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses increased by $0.2 million, or 44.2%, to $0.8 million in fiscal year 2020, from $0.6 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase in selling expenses was primarily due to the increase of salary expense of approximately $0.1 million and the increase of shipping and stores decoration fees of approximately $0.1 million.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.9 million, or 226.1%, to $4.2 million in fiscal year 2020, from $1.3 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase of salary and insurance expenses of $0.3 million. In addition, the increase also attributable to the increase of business consulting fee of approximately $1.5 million and the promissory note repayment extension penalty of $0.5 million. The increase also attributable to the increase of approximately $0.5 million of legal expense mainly related to our financing and acquisition of JMC activities and the increase of approximately $0.1 million rent expense.

Provision for Doubtful Accounts

Provision for doubtful accounts increased by $26,000, or 3.5%, to $0.8 million in fiscal year 2020, from $0.7 million in fiscal year 2019. The change was due to the fact that we had slightly more accounts receivables aged over 6 months as of June 30, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2019.

Stock Compensation Expenses

We incurred approximately $0.9 million stock compensation expense to pay for certain professional services valued at $650,000 during the year ended June 30, 2020 in connection to the issuance of our ordinary shares in August 2019. We expect this is a one-time expense and we do not expect such expenses will incur in the future period. In addition, we incurred approximately $0.2 million stock compensation expense in relation to the vested portion of the stock options issued to our independent directors. Furthermore, we incurred approximately $67,000 on stock compensation expense in relation to our ordinary shares issued to our business consulting firm for its services performed from March 2020 to June 2020.

Income from Operations

The income from operations decreased by $5.6 million, or 91.5%, to $0.5 million in fiscal year 2020, from $6.1 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease was mostly attributable to the decrease of farmers' market sales and the increase of selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and stock compensation expense and offset by the increase in supermarket and grocery store sales and feed raw material sales as the reasons that we mentioned above.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Our other expense, net, consists of interest income, interest expense, other finance expense, other income (expense), net, estimated litigation charges and provision for doubtful accounts – security deposit. Total other expense increased by $2.1 million, or 245.6% to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to other expenses of $0.8 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase of interest expense of approximately $0.9 million as we incurred more penalty interest charges for bank loans in default for the year ended June 30, 2020. The increase was also due to the amortization costs of convertible debts of approximately $0.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, we made an allowance of approximately $0.7 million for the security deposit for a loan during the year ended June 30, 2020. The increased other expense, net of approximately $0.1 million was mainly due to the can food donation we made during the outbreak of COVID-19 during the year ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income tax increased by $10,000, or 4.5%, to $0.2 million in fiscal year 2020, from $0.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Under the Income Tax Laws of the PRC, companies are generally subject to income tax at a rate of 25%. The slight increase in provision for income taxes was mainly to JMC which had taxable income during the year ended June 30, 2020.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss attributable to the Company was $4.9 million in fiscal year 2020, compared with net income attributable to the Company of $4.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations were $0.14 in fiscal year 2020, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.24 in fiscal year 2019.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million, compared to $3.2 million as of June 30, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $5.9 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $5.3 million in fiscal year 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $1.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.1 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $6.7 million in fiscal year 2019.

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, the Company has also expanded into the business of feed raw material and feed formula solutions. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

CHINA XIANGTAI FOOD CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,533,237



$ 3,196,990

Accounts receivable, net



40,572,757





39,522,737

Other receivables, net



148,894





238,383

Prepayments, net



7,720,452





213,596

Security deposits, net



237,409





2,352,742

Current assets of discontinued operations



63,185





174,467

Total current assets



50,275,934





45,698,915



















OTHER ASSETS















Plant and equipment, net



3,455,993





3,335,229

Intangible assets, net



437,989





462,738

Goodwill



5,185,866





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,725,747





-

Deferred tax assets



648,768





-

Other receivables



39,685





9,597

Other assets of discontinued operations



579,452





1,844,838

Total other assets



13,073,500





5,652,402



















Total assets

$ 63,349,434



$ 51,351,317



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loans - banks

$ 4,359,210



$ 4,150,309

Loans from third parties



5,013,117





2,449,048

Short-term loans - related parties



-





329,120

Current maturities of long-term loan - bank



777,558





-

Convertible debenture, net



4,768,312





-

Accounts payable



7,510,432





8,654,056

Customer deposits



1,266,073





704,354

Customer deposits - related party



27,395





29,643

Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,942,014





420,359

Other payables - related parties



2,234,980





1,245,864

Operating lease liabilities



49,171





-

Taxes payable



3,342,127





2,974,059

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



1,445,201





1,872,053

Total current liabilities



32,735,590





22,828,865



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Long-term loan - bank



-





866,231

Loans from third parties



2,074,871





3,131,007

Long-term loans - related parties



713,325





-

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent



581,083





-

Other liabilities of discontinued operations



417,729





-

Total other liabilities



3,787,008





3,997,238



















Total liabilities



36,522,598





26,826,103



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,971,084 and 21,964,027 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively



239,711





219,640

Additional paid-in capital



15,765,411





11,031,937

Deferred share compensation



(47,708)





-

Statutory reserves



1,670,367





1,496,642

Retained earnings



7,034,899





12,085,566

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(856,218)





(308,571)

Total China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



23,806,462





24,525,214



















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



3,020,374





-



















Total equity



26,826,836





24,525,214



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 63,349,434



$ 51,351,317



CHINA XIANGTAI FOOD CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For the Years Ended June 30,





2020



2019



2018

REVENUES

















Supermarket and grocery store

$ 5,827,319



$ 3,856,358



$ 3,750,904

Farmers' market



80,473,936





95,222,909





97,353,320

Feed raw material



24,250,247





-





-

Total revenues



110,551,502





99,079,267





101,104,224



























COST OF REVENUES























Supermarket and grocery store



4,961,552





3,256,439





3,193,830

Farmers' market



76,192,444





87,172,588





88,258,923

Feed raw material



22,219,528





-





-

Total cost of revenues



103,373,524





90,429,027





91,452,753



























GROSS PROFIT



7,177,978





8,650,240





9,651,471



























OPERATING EXPENSES:























Selling



794,193





550,574





708,531

General and administrative



4,167,587





1,277,820





981,347

Provision for doubtful accounts



770,192





743,986





918,940

Stock compensation expense



930,223





-





-

Total operating expenses



6,662,195





2,572,380





2,608,818



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



515,783





6,077,860





7,042,653



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)























Interest income



3,048





2,163





388,781

Interest expense



(1,673,563)





(730,780)





(1,282,291)

Other finance expenses



(417,549)





(118,394)





(141,284)

Other (expense) income, net



(89,405)





9,012





(18,596)

Provision for doubtful accounts - security deposit



(718,437)





-





-

Provision for doubtful accounts - loan receivable



-





-





(1,506,778)

Total other expense, net



(2,895,906)





(837,999)





(2,560,168)



























(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(2,380,123)





5,239,861





4,482,485



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



223,173





213,649





714,376



























NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(2,603,296)





5,026,212





3,768,109



























NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



(1,796,237)





(662,621)





-



























NET (LOSS) INCOME



(4,399,533)





4,363,591





3,768,109



























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations



477,409





-





-



























NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA XIANGTAI FOOD CO., LTD.

$ (4,876,942)



$ 4,363,591



$ 3,768,109



























NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (4,399,533)



$ 4,363,591



$ 3,768,109



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(559,320)





(267,546)





133,553



























TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



(4,958,853)





4,096,045





3,901,662



























Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



465,736





-





-



























COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA XIANGTAI FOOD CO., LTD.

$ (5,424,589)



$ 4,096,045



$ 3,901,662



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES























Basic



22,417,524





20,319,723





20,000,000

Diluted



22,417,524





20,944,951





20,083,151



























(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC























Continuing operations

$ (0.14)



$ 0.24



$ 0.19

Discontinued operations

$ (0.08)



$ (0.03)



$ -



























(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED























Continuing operations

$ (0.14)



$ 0.24



$ 0.19

Discontinued operations

$ (0.08)



$ (0.03)



$ -



CHINA XIANGTAI FOOD CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended June 30,





2020



2019



2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net (loss) income

$ (4,399,533)



$ 4,363,591



$ 3,768,109

Net loss from discontinued operations



(1,796,237)





(662,621)





-

Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(2,603,296)





5,026,212





3,768,109

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)























provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



508,354





521,925





542,189

Provision for doubtful accounts



1,488,629





743,986





2,425,718

Stock compensation expense



930,223





-





-

Late payment penalty expense



500,000





-





-

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



73,346





-





-

Amortization of convertible debenture issuance cost and discount



357,853





-





-

Deferred tax (benefit) expense



(166,673)





213,649





(126,936)

Change in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable



2,615,184





(16,864,582)





(12,021,191)

Accounts receivable - related party



-





-





(40,780)

Other receivables



52,333





(157,440)





(88,954)

Inventories



318,478





2,647





291,594

Prepayments



(5,556,930)





93,508





209,777

Security deposits



1,388,179





(1,476,090)





-

Loan receivables - interest



-





727,338





(384,788)

Accounts payable



(4,206,084)





5,852,139





68,175

Customer deposits



(3,329,873)





73,946





554,889

Customer deposits - related party



(1,421)





(723)





32,049

Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,564,210





165,216





245,373

Operating lease liabilities



(45,716)





-





-

Taxes payable



452,831





35,087





929,745

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(5,660,373)





(5,043,182)





(3,595,031)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



(251,646)





(224,079)





-

Net cash used in operating activities



(5,912,019)





(5,267,261)





(3,595,031)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Purchases of plant and equipment



(700,399)





(20,635)





(89,351)

Repayments from loan to third party



-





1,171,945





-

Cash received from acquisition of JMC



859,461





-





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



159,062





1,151,310





(89,351)

Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-





42,234





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



159,062





1,193,544





(89,351)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Repayments from other receivables - related parties, net



-





741





2,736,001

(Repayments of) proceeds from other payables - related parties, net



(2,028,451)





701,245





609,048

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through private placements



-





200,000





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through initial public offering, net



-





4,395,634





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares with redemption rights



-





-





1,800,000

Proceeds from short-term loans - banks



469,288





4,535,428





6,148,734

Repayments of short-term loans - banks



(1,137,574)





(4,755,264)





(11,375,158)

Proceeds from short-term loans - third parties



770,906





1,174,453





11,134,708

Repayments of short-term loans - third parties



(1,638,334)





(322,285)





(6,138,861)

Proceeds from short-term loans - related parties



-





331,075





-

Proceeds from long-term loan - banks



-





923,830





-

Repayments of long-term loan - banks



(64,619)





(1,004,659)





-

Proceeds from long-term loans - third parties



2,040,691





-





-

Repayments of long-term loans - third parties



(2,844)





-





-

Proceeds from long-term loans - related parties



472,132





-





-

Repayments of long-term loans - related parties



(76,793)





-





-

Repayments of notes payable



-





-





(1,537,184)

Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of issuance costs



5,480,000





-





-

Changes in security deposits



(15,069)





648,828





615,426

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



4,269,333





6,829,026





3,992,714

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations



(192,325)





(178,500)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,077,008





6,650,526





3,992,714



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



(4,296)





320,103





(10,769)



























CHANGES IN CASH



(1,680,245)





2,896,912





297,563



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of year



3,216,005





319,093





21,530



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of year



1,535,760





3,216,005





319,093



























LESS: CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



2,523





19,015





-



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1,533,237



$ 3,196,990



$ 319,093



























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 488,360



$ 823,551



$ 1,389,533



























NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Other receivable - related party offset with other payable - related party upon execution of the tri-party offset agreement

$ 1,195,585



$ 439,479



$ 50,627

Issuance of ordinary shares with redemption rights of mezzanine equity

$ -



$ 1,800,000



$ -

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 3,240,920



$ -



$ -

Issuance of ordinary shares for acquisition

$ 2,658,909



$ -



$ -

Conversion of convertible debenture into ordinary shares

$ 857,165



$ -



$ -



