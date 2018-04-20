China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia

GYMCL was the sole supplier for the heavy-duty engines to propel these 800 buses, 600 of which were installed with YC6MK engines, which are 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engines with a displacement of 10.34 liters. The remaining 200 buses were equipped with GYMCL's heavy-duty diesel engine model YC6L, which is a compact, lightweight designed 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with a displacement of 8.42 liters.

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd. is a Chinese automotive manufacturing company headquartered in Hefei, Anhui which specializes in the production of buses and coaches.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This large order is another testament to the excellent reputation of our engines for their performance and reliability supported by our international service capabilities. We are strategically positioned to showcase Yuchai engines to the world. As growth continues, our broad line of advanced engines provides the diversity to meet the power requirements throughout the Saudi Arabian market."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, the Company distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2017, GYMCL sold 367,097 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

