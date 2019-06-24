China Yuchai International to Pay Cash Dividend for FY2018 on July 19, 2019

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") announced today that a cash dividend of US$0.85 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2018 has been declared by its Board of Directors. The cash dividend will be paid on July 19, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2019.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, the Company distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2018, GYMCL sold 375,731 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

