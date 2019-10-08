China Yuchai Powers Vehicles in the 70th Anniversary National Day Parade

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai"), a leading automotive manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that it participated in the 70th Anniversary celebration of the founding of modern China with its engines propelling vehicles in the National Day parade in Beijing.

China Yuchai exemplifies the progress of Chinese manufacturing as it has established a broad portfolio of advanced high-quality engines to propel commercial vehicles domestically and through a global network.

In the National Day parade in Beijing, coach buses powered by Yuchai high-powered engines carried the prominent veterans and their families who devoted their lives to national independence. Many parade vehicles were equipped with Yuchai engines including the first six YCS04N engines in the Beijing market. These vehicles transported officials and invited guests from all over the world. Yuchai generators were also used to power many of the giant electronic screens in Tiananmen Square.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "We are pleased that the National Day parade was powered by so many of our engines for transportation and power generation. We have played an important role in a number of important national events including national congress conferences, the "Belt and Road" summit, the Boao Forum for Asia, G20 Hangzhou Summit, Beijing Olympic Games, Shanghai World Expo, Guangzhou Asian Games and Shenzhen Games, among others."

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, the Company distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2018, GYMCL sold 375,731 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

