China Yuchai Won Gold Medal For China Agricultural Machinery Industry Product of the 2019 Year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or "the Company"), a leading automotive manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that its Yuchai YC4A diesel engine won the "2019 China Agricultural Machinery Industry Product Gold Award".

The YC4A diesel engine defeated domestic and foreign entries with the stable quality of the 4-cylinder, high-powered engine for models with more than 70 horsepower in China, which was highlighted in its evaluation. The component products have been selling well in the domestic agricultural machinery market.

The YC4A engine is designed for agriculture application with improved heat transfer efficiency and uses a high-pressure injection mechanical in-line pump and exhaust gas recirculation ("EGR") technology. It has a displacement of 4.837 liters and can be configured for different power settings to suit either tractor or harvester requirements.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This award is an acknowledgement of our ability to apply our technology and manufacturing expertise into off-road markets. Agriculture has been supported by government policies to improve its efficiency and become more productive to feed the world's largest population. We continue to address the engine needs of the agricultural equipment market as well as the industrial, marine, power generation and other off-road markets."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, the Company distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2018, GYMCL sold 375,731 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Kevin Theiss

Tel: +1-212-521-4050

Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

Related Links

http://www.cyilimited.com

