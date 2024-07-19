China Yuchai's Subsidiary Launches The First Turbine Fan Main Shaft QT700-10

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") one of the largest powertrain solution manufacturers through its main operating subsidiary in China, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), today announced that Yuchai's subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Foundry Company Limited ("Yuchai Foundry") made a significant advancement in the wind energy sector with the launch of the QT700-10 turbine fan main shaft. This innovative main shaft was developed and manufactured using QT700-10 high-strength and high-elongation ductile iron material proprietarily developed by Yuchai Foundry.

In the context of global energy transformation and carbon emissions reduction, wind power, as a major force in clean energy has extensive applications. The first batch of QT700-10 turbine fan main shafts has been running smoothly during the wind farm tests for 6 months following the successful design, manufacturing and test operations. The test results of these advanced turbine fan main shafts have been well received by customers, including leading domestic wind turbine manufacturers. Yuchai Foundry is now in position to take orders and has expanded its production capacity of the QT700-10 turbine fan main shaft to an annual output of 1,000 units.

The difficulties in developing the QT-700-10 main shaft were overcome through the efforts of Yuchai Foundry's research and development team. The materials used in the QT700-10 turbine fan main shaft feature high strength, high plasticity, and improved low-temperature fracture toughness. The overall weight has been reduced by 15%-30% compared to conventional main shaft products.

The QT700-10 turbine fan main shaft can be used with wind turbine capacity of 5MW and above. A typical 5MW wind turbine will generate 5,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per hour, creating considerable economic benefits.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented that, "We continue to leverage our strong research and manufacturing capabilities to broaden our offerings in the clean energy sector. The QT700-10 turbine fan main shaft represents a leap forward in the design and manufacturing of a component critical to wind power generation, and demonstrates our commitment to making technological advancements to power the renewable energy sector."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. Yuchai also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by Yuchai range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, Yuchai distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, Yuchai has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2023, Yuchai sold 313,493 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai group of entities' operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

