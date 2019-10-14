China Zenix Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ZHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that the 2019 annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of China Zenix Auto International Limited (the "2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders") will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Beijing time, at the Company's office located at No. 1608, North Circle Road State Highway, Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, People's Republic of China, 363000.

Registered holders of ordinary shares at the close of business on October 28, 2019 (the "Record Date") or their proxies will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Registered holders of American depositary shares ("ADSs") will be entitled to attend the AGM, but may exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares only through The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the ADS program. Beneficial owners of ADSs holding their securities through a financial intermediary must rely on the procedures of the financial intermediary in order to attend or exercise their voting rights at the AGM.

The notice of the AGM will contain the resolutions to be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. It will be published on November 4, 2019 on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.zenixauto.com/en. Registered holders of ordinary shares whose names appear on the record of the Company as of the Record Date will receive the notice and other AGM materials from the Company directly. Registered holders of ADSs will receive the notice and other AGM materials from the Depositary. Beneficial owners of ADSs holding their securities through a financial intermediary will receive the notice and other AGM materials from their financial intermediary.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.zenixauto.com/en or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you want to receive a paper or email copy of these documents, you may request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. You may send an email or call Donald Wang, Vice President – Finance at donald.wang@zenixauto.com or +86 159 6062 3365.

China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 798 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 80 distributors in more than 28 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of December 31, 2018. Investors can find quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these risks is included in our filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. For more information, please contact

