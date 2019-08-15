China Zenix Auto International Limited Reports Financial Results for 2019 Second Quarter

ZHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2019:

Revenue was RMB799.0 million ( US$116.4 million ), down 12.0% year-over-year;

( ), down 12.0% year-over-year; Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased 16.3% year-over-year;

Aftermarket sales increased by 0.4% year-over-year;

Gross margin maintained at 12.2%;

Profit and total comprehensive income for the period was RMB 10.2 million ( US$1.5 million ) compared with a loss and total comprehensive loss in the second quarter of 2018.

First Six Months of 2019

Revenue was RMB1,468.3 million ( US$213.9 million ), a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year compared with RMB1,723.8 million in the first six months of 2018;

( ), a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year compared with in the first six months of 2018; Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 13.7% year-over-year;

Sales of aluminum wheels decreased by 13.8% year-over-year;

Gross margin was maintained at 12.2%;

Net profit and total comprehensive income for the period was RMB5.7 million ( US$0.8 million ) with basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") of RMB0.11 (US$0.02) ;

( ) with basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") of ; Bank balances and cash, pledged bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three months totaled RMB1,245.4 million ( US$181.4 million ).

Mr. Junqiu Gao, Deputy CEO and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Zenix Auto, commented, "In the midst of the slowdown of Chinese economy, Chinese commercial vehicle production during the quarter consisted of a 1.8% decline in April 2019, an 8.5% decrease in May 2019, and a 17.5% decline in June of 2019 according to statistics from the China Association of Automobiles ("CAAM"). In addition, major parts of the country implemented the stricter National VI emission standard starting July 1, 2019, resulting in retailers slashing prices to accelerate the sales of National V-compliant vehicles in their inventory before the new standard became law. This reduced production affected our OEM sales during the 2019 second quarter."

Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO of Zenix Auto, commented, "We were able to raise selling prices resulting in higher gross profit and margin in the second quarter of 2019. Our profit and total comprehensive income for the period was RMB 10.2 million (US$1.5 million) versus a loss in the second quarter in 2018. We ended the second quarter with bank balances and cash, pledged bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three months of RMB1,245.4 million (US$181.4 million). We will protect and enhance our resources to meet our strategic goals."

2019 Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter was RMB799.0 million (US$116.4 million) from RMB907.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The 12.0% decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the weaker demand from the OEM sector in China and international sales.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 16.3% year-over-year to RMB444.5 million (US$64.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB530.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 20.6% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2019.

Aftermarket sales in China increased by 0.4% year-over-year to RMB269.1 million (US$39.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB268.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 6.1% year-over-year as the softer economy affected the logistics sector.

International sales decreased by 21.4% year-over-year to RMB85.4 million (US$12.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to sales of RMB108.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Total international unit sales decreased by 28.0% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019 mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries due to higher material costs.

In the second quarter of 2019, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 55.6%, 33.7% and 10.7% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 46.6% of 2019 second quarter revenue compared to 47.2% in the same quarter in 2018. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 41.4% of 2019 second quarter revenue compared to 42.4% in the same quarter of 2018. While tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the Company, sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 8.2% of second quarter revenue as compared to 7.5% in the same quarter a year ago.

Second quarter gross profit increased by 16.1% to RMB97.7 million (US$14.2 million), compared to RMB84.2 million in the same quarter in 2018. Gross margin was 12.2%, compared with 9.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the Company raised selling prices during the second quarter while raw material costs remained stable.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 10.3% to RMB43.9 million (US$6.4 million) from RMB48.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower transportation expenses associated with lower sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 5.5% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 5.4% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased by 8.4% to RMB14.9 million (US$2.2 million), compared to RMB13.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 1.9% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.5% in the same quarter a year ago.

Administrative expenses decreased by 12.9% to RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB30.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 3.3%, compared to 3.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

Net profit and total comprehensive income were RMB10.2 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB5.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.20 (US$0.03) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.11 in the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded net cash outflows from operating activities of RMB47.3 million (US$6.9 million). Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was at 63 days in the second quarter of 2019, in comparison with 54 days during the full year of 2018. The Company did not incur meaningful capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

2019 First Six Months Results

Revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 was RMB1,468.3 million (US$213.9 million) compared with RMB1,723.8 million in the first six months of 2018.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 20.2% year-over-year to RMB794.8 million (US$115.8 million) and represented 54.1% of revenue. Aftermarket sales decreased by 2.4% year-over-year to RMB509.7 million (US$74.2 million) in the first six months of 2019 and represented 34.7% of total six-month revenue. International sales decreased by 20.4% year-over-year to RMB163.8 million (US$23.9 million) compared with the same period last year and represented 11.2% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by 17.9% compared with the same period in 2018 and accounted for 44.8% of revenue. Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 13.7% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 42.4% of revenue. Aluminum wheel sales decreased 13.8% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 8.5% of revenue. Construction equipment wheel sales increased by 39.0% and accounted for 2.3% of revenue.

Gross profit for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 was RMB178.9 million (US$26.1 million) compared with RMB210.1 million during the same period in 2018, up 14.9% year-over-year. Gross margin was 12.2% compared with 12.2% in the same period last year.

Net profit and total comprehensive income for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 was RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) compared with RMB20.3 million during the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 were RMB0.11 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.39 during the same period in 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB924.4 million (US$134.7 million) and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290.0 million (US$42.2 million). Pledged bank deposits were RMB31.0 million (US$4.5 million). Total bank borrowings were RMB558.0 million (US$81.3 million). Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2,544.4 million (US$370.6 million).

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of June 28, 2019 in The City of New York, for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited



China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 834 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 78 distributors in more than 30 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)



2018 Q2

2019 Q2

2019 Q2

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

US$' 000











Revenue 907,621

798,998

116,387 Cost of sales (823,407)

(701,253)

(102,149) Gross profit 84,214

97,745

14,238 Other operating income 4,003

6,038

880 Net exchange gain 2,484

1,253

183 Selling and distribution costs (48,934)

(43,917)

(6,397) Research and development expenses (13,729)

(14,881)

(2,168) Administrative expenses (30,499)

(26,553)

(3,868) Finance costs (5,790)

(6,136)

(894) (Loss) Profit before taxation (8,251)

13,549

1,974 Income tax expense 2,415

(3,319)

(483)











(Loss) Profit and total

comprehensive (loss) income

for the period (5,836)

10,230

1,490











(Loss) Earnings per share









Basic (0.03)

0.05

0.01 Diluted (0.03)

0.05

0.01











(Loss) Earnings per ADS









Basic (0.11)

0.20

0.03 Diluted (0.11)

0.20

0.03











Shares 206,500,000

206,500,000

206,500,000 ADSs 51,625,000

51,625,000

51,625,000

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)



2018

2019

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

US$' 000











Revenue 1,723,828

1,468,348

213,889 Cost of sales (1,513,701)

(1,289,450)

(187,830) Gross profit 210,127

178,898

26,059 Other operating income 8,177

8,944

1,303 Net exchange gain(loss) 27

(7)

(1) Selling and distribution costs (93,949)

(83,386)

(12,147) Research and development expenses (26,584)

(28,216)

(4,110) Administrative expenses (61,206)

(55,177)

(8,037) Finance costs (11,460)

(12,028)

(1,752) Profit before taxation 25,132

9,028

1,315 Income tax expense (4,820)

(3,297)

(480)











Profit and total

comprehensive income for

the period 20,312

5,731

835











Earnings per share









Basic 0.10

0.03

0.00 Diluted 0.10

0.03

0.00











Earnings per ADS









Basic 0.39

0.11

0.02 Diluted 0.39

0.11

0.02











Shares 206,500,000

206,500,000

206,500,000 ADSs 51,625,000

51,625,000

51,625,000

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)



December 31,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$' 000 ASSETS









Current Assets









Inventories 172,111

217,504

31,683 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 776,473

879,707

128,144 Prepaid lease payments 9,425

9,425

1,373 Pledged bank deposits 33,500

31,000

4,516 Fixed bank deposits with maturity period over

three months 290,000

290,000

42,243 Bank balances and cash 933,250

924,409

134,655 Total current assets 2,214,759

2,352,045

342,614 Non-Current Assets









Property, plant and equipment 1,099,003

1,031,257

150,220 Prepaid lease payments 357,599

352,886

51,404 Deferred tax assets 40,272

42,517

6,193 Intangible assets 17,000

17,000

2,476 Total non-current assets 1,513,874

1,443,600

210, 293 Total assets 3,728,633

3,795,705

552,907 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Current Liabilities









Trade and other payables and accruals 611,463

586,891

85,490 Amount due to a shareholder 9,911

10,558

1,538 Taxation payable 2,477

3,687

537 Bank borrowings 473,000

558,000

81,282 Total current liabilities 1,096,851

1,159,136

168,847 Deferred tax liabilities 86,239

85,694

12,483 Deferred income 6,903

6,504

947 Total non-current liabilities 93,142

92,198

13,430 Total liabilities 1,189,993

1,251,334

182,277 EQUITY









Share capital 136

136

20 Paid in capital 392,076

392,076

57,112 Reserves 2,146,428

2,152,159

313,497 Total equity attributable to owners of the

company 2,538,640

2,544,371

370,629 Total equity and liabilities 3,728,633

3,795,705

552,907













China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES RMB' 000

US$' 000 Profit before taxation 13,549

1,974 Adjustments for:





Amortization of prepaid lease payments 2,357

343 Depreciation of property plant and equipment 33,847

4,930 Release of deferred income (200)

(29) Finance costs 6,136

894 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1

- Interest income (3,612)

(526) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 52,078

7,586 Decrease in inventories 10,892

1,587 Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments (106,752)

(15,549) Decrease in trade and other payables and accruals (3,568)

(520) Cash used in operations (47,350)

(6,896) Interest received 2,865

417 PRC income tax paid (2,766)

(403) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (47,251)

(6,882) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (384)

(56) Placement of pledged bank deposits (332,500)

(48,434) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 333,400

48,565 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1

- Placement of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months (50,000)

(7,283) Withdrawal of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months 50,000

7,283 NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 517

75 FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Interest paid (6,203)

(904) Advance from a shareholder 634

92 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,569)

(812) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (52,303)

(7,619) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 977,239

142,351 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (527)

(77) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 924,409

134,655

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES RMB' 000

US$' 000 Profit before taxation 9,028

1,315 Adjustments for:





Amortization of prepaid lease payments 4,713

687 Depreciation of property plant and equipment 68,079

9,917 Release of deferred income (399)

(58) Finance costs 12,028

1,752 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2

- Interest income (5,957)

(868) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 87,494

12,745 Increase in inventories (45,393)

(6,612) Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments (103,043)

(15,010) Decrease in trade and other payables and accruals (24,618)

(3,586) Cash generated from operations (85,560)

(12,463) Interest received 5,974

870 PRC income tax paid (5,243)

(764) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (84,829)

(12,357) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (384)

(56) Placement of pledged bank deposits (332,500)

(48,434) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 335,000

48,798 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 49

7 Placement of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months (290,000)

(42,243) Withdrawal of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months 290,000

42,243 NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 2,165

315 FINANCING ACTIVITIES



- New bank borrowings raised 340,000

49,527 Repayment of bank borrowings (255,000)

(37,145) Interest paid (11,982)

(1,745) Advance from a shareholder 647

94 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 73,665

10,731 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8,999)

(1,311) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 933,250

135,943 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 158

23 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 924,409

134,655

