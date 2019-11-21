China Zenix Auto International Limited Reports Financial Results for 2019 Third Quarter

ZHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2019:

Revenue was RMB531.9 million ( US$74.4 million ), down 27.2% year-over-year;

( ), down 27.2% year-over-year; Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased 33.5% year-over-year;

Aftermarket sales decreased by 15.3% year-over-year;

Gross margin was 6.2%;

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period was RMB40.3 million ( US$5.6 million );

( ); Net cash from operations of RMB146.3 million ( US$20.5 million ) was generated during the third quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months of 2019

Revenue was RMB2,000.2 million ( US$279.8 million ), a decrease of 18.5% year-over-year compared with RMB2,454.2 million in the first nine months of 2018;

( ), a decrease of 18.5% year-over-year compared with in the first nine months of 2018; Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 18.4% year-over-year;

Sales of aluminum wheels decreased by 16.2% year-over-year;

Gross margin was 10.6%;

Selling and distribution expenses declined by 13.2% and administrative costs were 23.4% lower year-over-year;

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period was RMB34.5 million ( US$4.8 million ) with basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") of RMB0.67 (US$0.09) ;

( ) with basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") of ; Bank balances and cash, pledged bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three months totaled RMB1,293.4 million ( US$181.0 million ).

Mr. Junqiu Gao, Deputy CEO and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Zenix Auto, commented, "The Chinese GDP grew at 6.0% in the third quarter of 2019; the slowest growth since the first quarter of 1992. Chinese commercial vehicle sales during the quarter consisted of a 6.4% decline in July 2019, a 2.8% decrease in August 2019, and an increase of 1.9% in September 2019, according to statistics from the China Association of Automobiles ("CAAM"). The implementation of the stricter National VI emission standard starting July 1, 2019 in major parts of the country resulted in retailers increasing promotions to boost sales of their inventory of National V emission standard compliant vehicles. The National VI emission standard has affected OEM vehicle production as current inventories are drawn down. The nationwide implementation of the National VI emission standard is following soon."

Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO of Zenix Auto, commented, "We remain financially strong as we ended the 2019 third quarter with bank balances and cash, pledged bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB1,293.4 million (US$181.0 million). We generated net cash from operations of RMB146.3 million (US$20.5 million) during the third quarter of 2019 as well. We have adjusted our personnel and operational requirements to better utilize our resources in the future."

2019 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter was RMB531.9 million (US$74.4 million) compared with RMB730.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to reduced production by some of the Company's key OEM customers in China, namely JAC, Foton, Yutong and Sinotruk, and softer demand from international sales.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 33.5% year-over-year to RMB291.4 million (US$40.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB438.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 28.1% year-over-year during the third quarter of 2019.

Aftermarket sales in China decreased by 15.3% year-over-year to RMB185.0 million (US$25.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB218.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 7.4% year-over-year as the softer economy affected the logistics sector. Lower selling prices in the aftermarket also contributed to the revenue decline.

International sales decreased by 24.5% year-over-year to RMB55.5 million (US$7.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to sales of RMB73.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total international unit sales decreased by 28.6% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries and the high material costs affecting the Company's pricing competitiveness.

In the third quarter of 2019, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 54.8%, 34.8% and 10.4% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 45.5% of 2019 third quarter revenue compared to 45.1% in the same quarter in 2018. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 41.2% of 2019 quarter revenue compared to 42.5% in the same quarter of 2018. While tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the Company, sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 9.4% of third quarter revenue as compared to 8.7% in the same quarter a year ago.

Third quarter gross profit was RMB32.9 million (US$4.6 million), compared to RMB88.7 million in the same quarter in 2018. Gross margin was 6.2%, compared with 12.1% in the third quarter of 2018. Despite the improved margin in international sales, the decline in overall unit sales and selling prices on a year-over-year basis led to the decrease in the overall gross margin.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 17.7% to RMB34.5 million (US$4.8 million) from RMB41.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower transportation expenses associated with lower sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 6.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.7% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased by 10.6% to RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million), compared to RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 2.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 1.7% in the same quarter a year ago. Despite the sluggish market, the Company continued to commit to new product development.

Administrative expenses decreased by 39.5% to RMB31.3 million (US$4.4 million) from RMB51.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. This decrease is mainly due to a one-time loss of RMB18.5 (US$2.7 million) on the disposal of an obsolete production line at the Lang Fang steel wheel factory in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 5.9%, compared to 7.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB40.3 million (US$5.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB15.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB0.78 (US$0.11) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.29 in the third quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB146.3 million (US$20.5 million). Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was at 56 days in the third quarter of 2019, in comparison with 54 days during the full year of 2018. The Company had capital expenditures of RMB6.7 million (US$0.9 million) for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

2019 First Nine Months Results

Revenue for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was RMB2,000.2 million (US$279.8 million) compared with RMB2,454.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 24.3% year-over-year to RMB1,086.2 million (US$152.0 million) and represented 54.3% of revenue. Aftermarket sales decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB694.6 million (US$97.2 million) in the first nine months of 2019 and represented 34.7% of total revenue. International sales decreased by 21.5% year-over-year to RMB219.4 million (US$30.7 million) and represented 11.0% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased by 20.4% compared with the same period in 2018 and accounted for 45.0% of revenue. Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 18.4% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 42.1% of revenue. Aluminum wheel sales decreased 16.2% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 8.8% of revenue. Off-road steel wheel sales increased by 22.7% and accounted for 2.2% of revenue.

Gross profit for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was RMB211.8 million (US$29.6 million) compared with RMB298.9 million during the same period in 2018. Gross margin was 10.6% compared with 12.2% in the same period last year.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first nine months ended June 30, 2019 was RMB34.5 million (US$4.8 million) compared with net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB5.2 million during the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted losses per ADS for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 were RMB 0.67 (US$0.09), compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS RMB 0.10 during the same period in 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB980.0 million (US$137.1 million) and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290.0 million (US$40.6 million). Pledged bank deposits were RMB23.4 million (US$3.3 million). Total bank borrowings were RMB558.0 million (US$78.1 million). Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2,504.1 million (US$350.3 million).

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of September 30, 2019 in The City of New York, for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited



China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 834 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 78 distributors in more than 30 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

- tables follow –

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)





2018 Q3 2019 Q3

2019 Q3

RMB' 000 RMB' 000

US$' 000 Revenue

730,385 531,875

74,412 Cost of sales

(641,652) (498,972)

(69,809) Gross profit

88,733 32,903

4,603 Other operating income

3,750 4,200

588 Net exchange gain

1,582 1,115

156 Selling and distribution costs

(41,900) (34,464)

(4,822) Research and development expenses (12,641) (13,982)

(1,956) Administrative expenses

(51,790) (31,348)

(4,385) Finance costs

(5,877) (6,202)

(868) Loss before taxation

(18,143) (47,778)

(6,684) Income tax credit

3,060 7,499

1,049











Loss and total comprehensive

loss for the period

(15,083) (40,279)

(5,635)











Loss per share









Basic

(0.07) (0.20)

(0.03) Diluted

(0.07) (0.20)

(0.03)











Loss per ADS









Basic

(0.29) (0.78)

(0.11) Diluted

(0.29) (0.78)

(0.11)











Shares

206,500,000 206,500,000

206,500,000 ADSs

51,625,000 51,625,000

51,625,000

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)





2018

2019

2019

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

US$' 000 Revenue

2,454,213

2,000,223

279,841 Cost of sales

(2,155,353)

(1,788,422)

(250,209) Gross profit

298,860

211,801

29,632 Other operating income

11,927

13,144

1,839 Net exchange gain

1,609

1,108

155 Selling and distribution costs

(135,849)

(117,850)

(16,488) Research and development expenses (39,225)

(42,198)

(5,904) Administrative expenses

(112,996)

(86,525)

(12,105) Finance costs

(17,337)

(18,230)

(2,550) Profit (loss) before taxation

6,989

(38,750)

(5,421) Income tax (expense) credit

(1,760)

4,202

588













Profit (loss) and total

comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

5,229

(34,548)

(4,833)













Earnings (loss) per share











Basic

0.03

(0.17)

(0.02) Diluted

0.03

(0.17)

(0.02)













Earnings (loss) per ADS











Basic

0.10

(0.67)

(0.09) Diluted

0.10

(0.67)

(0.09)













Shares

206,500,000

206,500,000

206,500,000 ADSs

51,625,000

51,625,000

51,625,000

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)



December 31

2018

September 30

2019

September 30

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$' 000 ASSETS









Current Assets









Inventories 172,111

232,113

32,473 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 776,473

594,683

83,199 Prepaid lease payments 9,425

9,425

1,319 Pledged bank deposits 33,500

23,400

3,274 Fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three

months 290,000

290,000

40,572 Bank balances and cash 933,250

979,989

137,106 Total current assets 2,214,759

2,129,610

297,943











Non-Current Assets









Property, plant and equipment 1,099,003

1,008,434

141,086 Prepaid lease payments 357,599

350,530

49,041 Deferred tax assets 40,272

50,384

7,049 Intangible assets 17,000

17,000

2,378 Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and

equipment -

86,964

12,167 Total non-current assets 1,513,874

1,513,312

211,721 Total assets 3,728,633

3,642,922

509,664 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Current Liabilities









Trade and other payables and accruals 611,463

471,897

66,021 Amount due to a shareholders 9,911

16,565

2,318 Taxation payable 2,477

641

90 Bank borrowings 473,000

558,000

78,067 Total current liabilities 1,096,851

1,047,103

146,496 Deferred tax liabilities 86,239

85,422

11,951 Deferred income 6,903

6,305

882 Total non-current liabilities 93,142

91,727

12,833 Total liabilities 1,189,993

1,138,830

159,329 EQUITY









Share capital 136

136

19 Paid in capital 392,076

392,076

54,853 Reserves 2,146,428

2,111,880

295,463 Total equity attributable to owners of the company 2,538,640

2,504,092

350,335 Total equity and liabilities 3,728,633

3,642,922

509,664

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)







Three Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES

September 30, 2019





RMB' 000 US$' 000 Loss before taxation

(47,778) (6,684) Adjustments for:







Amortization of prepaid lease payments 2,356 330

Depreciation of property plant and equipment 33,803 4,729

Release of deferred income (199) (28)

Finance costs 6,202 868

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 144 20

Interest income (2,996) (419) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (8,468) (1,184) Increase in inventories (14,609) (2,044) Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments 285,524 39,946 Decrease in trade and other payables and accruals (115,604) (16,174) Cash generated from operations 146,843 20,544 Interest received

3,122 437 PRC income tax paid

(3,686) (516) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 146,279 20,465 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,734) (942) Placement of pledged bank deposits (147,400) (20,622) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 155,000 21,686 Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (90,744) (12,696) Placement of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over three

months (160,000) (22,385) Withdrawal of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months 160,000 22,385 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (89,878) (12,574) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





New bank borrowings raised (80,000) (11,192) Repayment of bank borrowings 80,000 11,192 Interest paid

(6,202) (868) Advance from a shareholder 6,007 841 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (195) (27) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 56,206 7,864 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 924,409 129,330 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (626) (88) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 979,989 137,106

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)





Nine Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES September 30, 2019



RMB' 000

US$' 000 Loss before taxation (38,750)

(5,421) Adjustments for:







Amortization of prepaid lease payments 7,069

989

Depreciation of property plant and equipment 101,882

14,254

Release of deferred income (598)

(84)

Finance costs 18,230

2,551

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 146

20

Interest income (8,953)

(1,253) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 79,026

11,056









Increase in inventories (60,002)

(8,395) Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments 182,481

25,530 Decrease in trade and other payables and accruals (140,222)

(19,618) Cash generated from operations 61,283

8,573 Interest received 9,096

1,273 PRC income tax paid (8,929)

(1,249) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 61,450

8,597 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,118)

(996) Placement of pledged bank deposits (479,900)

(67,140) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 490,000

68,554 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 49

7 Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (90,744)

(12,696) Placement of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months (1,220,000)

(170,684) Withdrawal of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over

three months 1,220,000

170,684 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (87,713)

(12,271) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





New bank borrowings raised 420,000

58,760 Repayment of bank borrowings (335,000)

(46,868) Interest paid (18,184)

(2,544) Advance from a shareholder 6,654

931 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 73,470

10,279 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 47,207

6,605 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 933,250

130,566 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (468)

(65) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 979,989

137,106

