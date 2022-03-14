chinadiplomacy.org.cn's Diplomacy Talk | China's proposals contribute to global development

Over the past seven decades, the Chinese nation has stood up, grown prosperous, and become strong. The country has proposed its own solutions to almost all issues on global governance and continuously contributes to the progress of humanity. How does China make a difference to the world through self-improvement? How significant is the Belt and Road Initiative in improving infrastructure for developing nations? Join us as we discuss these topics and more with Jin Canrong, professor from the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China.