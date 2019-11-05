Chinanews.com presents: Qianxinan builds model for culture-sports-tourism integrated development in China

QIANXINAN, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This was originally published by Chinanews.com. Below is the full article.

"Here I can eat a variety of local delicacies, experience the fun of going to the country fair in my childhood and feel the excitement of mountain tourism," said domestic and foreign tourists during the 2019 International Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports Conference in Xingyi, Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. Here they not only found the "Shangri-la" in their hearts, but only enjoyed the fun of outdoor sports.

"Culture + tourism", "sports + tourism"…through years of efforts, Qianxinan, which is speeding up the building of an international mountain tourism destination, has built a model for the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism in China.

Since the 1st International Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports Conference took place successfully in Qianxinan in 2015, with the goal of building an international mountain tourism destination and national all-for-one tourism demonstration zone, with hosting the International Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports Conference successfully as the basis, Qianxinan has kept promoting the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, and focused on upgrading mountain tourism, thus opening up a characteristic road of culture-sports-tourism integrated development.

Based on the platform advantage of the conference, Qianxinan has advanced "culture + tourism" in depth, mixed traditional cultural customs of local ethnic minorities such as Buyi's group wedding ceremony, Yi's Torch Festival, Miao's August 8 Ethnic Customs Festival and Buyi's Bayin Zuochang (seated-singing with eight instruments) into tourism, and formed rich tourism resources and a tourism product system featuring diversified experiences of ethnic culture. Flocks of tourists were drawn to Qianxinan to experience these folk customs.

In "sports + tourism", based on the most widespread karst mountain resources in the world, Qianxinan has vigorously developed events of mountain sports such as hiking, cycling, SUV crossing, fishing and rafting, kept building all-round outdoor leisure sports events, launched fine mountain sports leisure tourism products and routes based on tourism development, constantly enriched the connotation of mountain tourism, and promoted the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism.

Qianxinan has achieved significant results in the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, with local tourism continuing to soar. From 2014 to 2018, the number of tourists to Qianxinan surged from 15.2668 million to 63.3876 million, and Qianxinan's total tourism revenues grew by over 30 percent annually from 11.201 billion yuan to 50.901 billion yuan.

