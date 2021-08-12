China.org.cn: Moving moments: Good sportsmanship goes beyond the Olympics

One athlete did not win a medal but still managed to cause a sensation — Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian ran a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinal and featured in the final as an Asian for the first time in 89 years. Running the distance in under 10 seconds, the 31-year-old veteran Su Bingtian broke the racial stereotype and once again proved that hard work and persistence are more important than age, even when it's competitive sports.

Decades of effort and persistence are nothing rare in this Olympics. China's Gong Lijiao won the women's shotput gold, finally realizing her dream after 21 years of hard work; German table tennis player Timo Boll took part in the Olympic Games for the sixth time; and Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina competed in her eighth Olympics. For them, ranking and medals may not be the most important things. Their opponents are themselves, with every drop of sweat being worth it when they pursue their passion and dreams.

People were also moved by many acts of kindness and sportsmanship. Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share championship in the high jump rather than moving to a jump-off. Off the field, Barshim and Tamberi have supported and encouraged each other over the years through their respective injury troubles.

Sharing the podium as double champions was a true display of the pair's warm friendship. They are rivals and friends. The moment they hugged each other and shared the joy of success was particularly moving. Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei waited at the pool after finishing her race to hug Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee who returned to Olympic competition following her recovery from leukemia. It's true that the Olympic Games are essentially about competition, and performance is important. However, mutual support and respect among cordial rivals can better display Olympic sportsmanship than winning at all costs.

In today's world full of challenges, such spirits of hard work and mutual support are significant for all humanity. The Tokyo Olympics has ended, but the Olympic spirit will be carried forward. Next winter in Beijing, let us once again witness the Olympic Games that is "Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together."

