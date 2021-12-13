China's Automotive Wiring Harness Market Forecast to 2030: Featuring Key Players Yazaki, Sumitomo Electric, LEONI and Delphi

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Automotive Wiring Harness Industry, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the global market share of Japanese automotive wiring harness manufacturers Yazaki and Sumitomo Electric adds up to over 50%, and the global market share exceeds 60% if Fujikura and Furukawa electric are also included. In addition, three South Korean automotive wiring harness enterprises, Kyyngshin Industrial, Yuratech and Yujin together account for over 10% of the global market share, and other large enterprises include Leoni ag, Delphi and lear.

According to the analysis, China has been the largest automobile producer and seller in the world for 12 successive years with the development of its automobile industry. The development of China's automobile industry also promotes the development of domestic automotive wiring harness enterprises. Most of the domestic automotive wiring harness enterprises are featured with lower production capacity and fewer matching models, providing products for some domestic OBM. As for some domestic OBM automobile enterprises with large annual production volumes including BYD, GWM and Geely, these enterprises all own subordinate automotive wiring harness manufacturers. Most foreign-funded vehicle manufacturers in China have stricter requirements for automotive wiring harnesses, so they mainly choose international wiring harness giant manufacturers in China. In addition, Japanese automobile brands prefer purchasing products from Japanese automotive wiring harness manufacturers while Korean automobile brands prefer those from Korean manufacturers.

Consumption of automotive wiring harnesses per automobile rises with the advancement of automobile electronic technology. According to this market research, in 2010, each automobile was assembled with on average fewer than 70 sets of wiring harnesses in China. In 2020, however, the number reached over 80 sets for each vehicle, and especially each new-energy automobile was assembled with over 100 sets of wiring harnesses, the cost of which used by new-energy vehicles was 20-50% higher than that used by general automobiles. In 2020, the production volume of automobiles reached about 24.625 million in China. According to the analyst's estimation, the demand for automotive wiring harnesses exceeded 2 billion sets and the market size was about CNY 90 billion. The production volume of new energy vehicles reached 1.456 million in 2020, an increase of over 17.3% YOY. New energy vehicles became one of the major driving forces in the future development of the automotive wiring harness industry in China. Meanwhile, China exports a large amount of automotive wiring harnesses every year, occupying an important position in the global automotive wiring harness market.

According to the analyst, in 2022-2030, China will remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the production volume and ownership of automobiles will keep growing. Meanwhile, China's automotive wiring harness market is estimated to keep developing.

Major improvements in this report compared with the previous versions:

Impact of COVID-19 on the automotive wiring harness market

Forecast data updated to 2030

Updated financial data of the companies

Interviews with automotive wiring harness companies

Interviews with experts in the automotive wiring harness industry

Topics covered:

Economic and Policy Environment of China's Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Status of China's Import and Export of Automotive Wire Harness, 2016-2020

Import and Export of Automotive Wire Harness, 2016-2020 Analysis on Major Automotive Wiring Harness Manufacturing Companies in China

Key Driving Forces and Market Opportunities for China's Automotive Wiring Harness

Automotive Wiring Harness Forecast on the Key Driving Forces, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Automotive Wiring Harness, 2022-2030

Automotive Wiring Harness, 2022-2030 Major Participants in China's Automotive Wiring Harness Market and their Reasons for Success

Automotive Wiring Harness Market and their Reasons for Success Forecast on the Revenue of China's Automotive Wiring Harness Market, 2022-2030

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, 2022-2030 Strategies Adopted by the Major Participants in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry

Forecast on the Segment to Dominate the Automotive Wiring Harness Market by 2030

Competitive Status of China's Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Impact of COVID-19 on China's Automotive Wire Harness Market

Automotive Wire Harness Market Major Adverse Factors Faced by China's Automotive Wire Harness Market

Companies Mentioned

Baoding MIND Electronics Appliance Co., Ltd.

China Auto Electronics Group Ltd.

Comba Telecom

Delphi

Deren Electronics

Furukawa Electric

Haoda Auto Parts ( Zhejiang ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Huachen Antai

Huangshan Jinma

Huizhou GP Wiring Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huakai

KunShan Huguang

LEONI AG

Liuzhou Shuangfei

Nantong Youxing

PKC Harness Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Shandong Haiyun Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jinting Automobile Harness Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric

Wuhan Youde Automobile Electric Co., Ltd.

Yazaki

Yujin

Yuratech

