China's beauty brand CHANDO promotes World Cup masks in Taiwan, Singapore and Australia

BEIJING, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese leading cosmetics producer JALA Group Co. joined hands with Alibaba's Tmall.com to promote its national beauty brand CHANDO and high-end brand MAYSU at pop-up stores in Taiwan, Singapore and Australia from June 15 to 18.
Taking rides of the on-going World Cup heat, JALA Group presented its World Cup fan glacier water masks that offer customers facial cares while staying up late cheering for their beloved teams. Meanwhile, AR technology was applied to help customers try on cosmetics in the stores.
Made with Himalayan glacier water and other natural ingredients, CHANDO's World Cup special mask also features with signature patterns of eight national teams including Brazil, France, Spain, Argentina, Belgium, England, Germany, Portugal and a dark horse team.
"The glacier water mask is so cool and also very moisturizing. It fits my face perfectly and my selfie attracts a lot of my friends to purchase online," said Candy, an entrepreneur who has participated in the pop-up store event.
CHANDO and MAYSU of JALA Group are popular in young customers and the company is hoping to bring the brands to more customers in Taiwan, Singapore and Australia through the event.
Another major highlight of the pop-up stores is the AR magic mirror that allows customer experience virtual makeup to find personalized beauty products as well as makeup style.
The AR technology and World Cup special masks attracted crowds of customers to the pop-up stores and the products were also well received.
Contact: Wang Jing
008621-24020079
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-beauty-brand-chando-promotes-world-cup-masks-in-taiwan-singapore-and-australia-300672021.html
SOURCE JALA Group Co.
