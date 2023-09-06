China's Beijing and Chengdu Join League of Top Ten Global Sport Cities for Event Hosting: Report

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing and Chengdu were named number 4 and number 8 among global sport cities for event hosting in a report "Global Sport Cities & The Olympic Ecosystem", recently released by Quantum Consultancy, an international professional sports think tank, and Durham University Business School.

The report has unveiled the top 60 cities based upon their hosting of major multisport games and world championships across the sporting ecosystem, giving them prestigious recognition as global sport cities for event hosting.

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is one of two Chinese cities to make the top 10 behind Beijing. Beijing was numbered No.4 because of its "Dual- Olympic City" advantage. "Chengdu has embarked on an event hosting strategy which includes two large-scale international multisport games in quick session with the recently concluded 31st FISU World University Games and The World Games in 2025," says the report.

The cities are ranked based on their cumulative event score which considers the number of events a city has hosted or are set to host between 2021 and 2028, as well as the size, scale, and recognition of these events as part of the points-based methodology.

The report analysed 355 individual event editions across 95 sports and 156 event properties. In total, 75 host nations and 330 host cities will have hosted this set of pinnacle events between 2021-2028, demonstrating greater diversity in the number and type of destinations hosting these events in comparison with previous years.

The competition among cities to host major international sports events is becoming increasingly fierce on a global scale, which indicates that winning the privilege to host major international sports events is getting more demanding and challenging.

Based on the cycle from 2021 to 2028, the report compares and analyzes the major comprehensive sports games and world sports events held by significant cities worldwide under the Olympic ecosystem and selects the top 60 cities worldwide with high scores in hosting international events for release. Among them, Paris, which will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, topped the list.

