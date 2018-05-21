China's Blockchain Community Correction application bestows a human touch

The Community Correction Application platform that is built on IDHub's digital identity technology has not only allowed information connectivity and data transparency between relevant departments, but it has also empowered law enforcement, the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Courts and related judicial institutions to monitor and manage, in real time, the activity trails of its entire population of 1,449 individuals serving Correction Orders in the district of Chancheng. This is made possible because the system adopts a unified digital identity using blockchain technology.

By adopting blockchain technology, selective data disclosure is made possible with the greatest beneficiaries being those who are undergoing or have undergone community corrective actions and whose personal privacy and daily activities often attracts unnecessary public scrutiny. The application further testifies and substantiates the functionality and the practicability of IDHub technology in many fields, such as administration, judiciary and public service.

Mr QuMing, Chairman of IDHub foundation and project leader of the Community Correction Application, asserts that blockchain technology has not only ushered in the human touch in social governance, but it has also effectively assisted various departments in retrieving relevant information in the course of their work. The case of individuals serving or have served community corrective orders is an example of how digital identity can be applied to specific groups and backgrounds, actively protecting the privacy and rights of these individuals and thus restoring their confidence and contributing to their eventual reintegration into the society at large.

Many international organizations are currently providing digital identities to improve the quality of life. The ID2020 project is one case in point which seeks to provide legally authenticated digital identity to an approximate 1.1 billion individuals without official status. These people are commonly seen as the "invisible" portion of our earth's population. On a similar note, IDHub accredits users to directly own and control their personal data through blockchain digital identity technology, and to work with partners to promote the construction and development of trusted digital ecosystems based on blockchains.

Among its other projects, the blockchain Digital identity platform is IDHub's crown jewel. Its platform performs a series of rational verifications through validating, authenticating and uniqueness testings of the individual identity before reclaiming the identity control from the third party organization back to the user, thereby establishing a complete and trustworthy "self-sovereign identity".

IDHub Foundation has achieved success in the application of blockchain digital identity. In December 2017, its digital identity system has expanded to include notary services offered in Chancheng for the registrations of residents, delivering licenses, immovable assets, marital status, business, insurance and tax among others onto the chain. The Notary Office will retain an electronic duplicate on the blockchain platform after the issuance of its accompanying physical copy. Reviews and verifications of these documents by other departments can be speedily performed through the blockchain interface as and when these physical copies are presented to them.

SOURCE IDHub Foundation