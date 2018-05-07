China's Canton Fair Puts Prestigious Partners in Spotlight at "A Night of Glory"

" 'A Night of Glory' serves as a platform not only to bestow honor on our long-term supportive partners, but also to facilitate discourse among participants," said by a representative of International Pavilion. Project Team of Canton Fair. "We are proud of our key role in helping buyers and sellers connect here at the nexus of global trade, and these awards allow us to highlight companies who lead their respective markets in promoting commerce across borders."



Christopher Arthan, making his third trip to Canton Fair, accepted the Best Branding Award on behalf of British exhibitor CASCADE. According to Arthan, compared with trade events in other places such as the United States and Germany, "Canton Fair is much busier, which is the reason we keep coming back."



Caterpillar, another Best Branding winner, said in a statement that after meeting new customers and potential agents in a fruitful visit in 123rd Caton Fair, the company plans to expand its booth space during the next session.



Panrosa, one of the Best Branding winners of Phase 3 from U.S.A., said Canton Fair not only helps them to penetrate into Chinese market but also attract many quality buyers globally. "At the International Pavilion, we've gotten to know many big clients from varied regions including Turkey, Egypt, Australia, Malaysia and Korea." said Director Peter Pan, who has visited Canton Fair for more than 10 consecutive years.



Shiv Shakti Exports was also a recipient of the Best Branding Award for Phase 3. "It's a recognition of our successes here," said company representative Sunil Mittal. "We win more and more customers every time we come to Canton Fair. Our brand name is known in many countries because of Canton Fair."

During 123rd Canton Fair's phase 1 exhibition, over 340 exhibitors showcased their products in three main categories: Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances, Building Materials & Hardware, and Machinery Equipment. And during Phase 3 exhibiton, more than 300 exhibitors displayed their products in four business areas: Food & Drink, Household Items, Fabrics and Home Textiles, and Babies & Kids' Products.

About Canton Fair's International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has constantly attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After eleven years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a principal platform for the growing international trade.

More Information: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/index.aspx

