China's Children's Book Market Pivots to Science and Nature: OpenBook Data Shows 28.68% Market Share as Phoenix Publishing Highlights "Value Return" at Bologna 2026

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 Bologna Children's Book Fair approaches, Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc. (PPM) is offering an incisive analysis of a major shift in the world's second-largest publishing market. According to recent retail data from OpenBook (Jan–Nov 2025), Science and Nature titles now command 28.68% of the Chinese children's book market, making it the largest sub-sector in the industry.

From "Anxiety" to "Nourishment"

Mr. Gu Jianya, President of Phoenix Juvenile & Children's Publishing, characterizes this trend as a "Value Return."

"Utilitarian motives still prevail, but the tide is turning toward growth-oriented nourishment," observes Mr. Gu. "We will witness a move away from utilitarian anxiety. Nature-based science has become the core vehicle for this shift as parents prioritize cognitive opening and curiosity over rote knowledge. With China's national 'Dual Carbon' goals now part of the social fabric, ecological education has moved from an 'elective' to a 'must-have' for the modern Chinese family."

A Global Bridge for Ecology and Art

This trend has proven a growth driver for international creators. PPM's recent successes include the Chinese edition of Maison by French author and illustrator Isabelle Simler (awarded the 2025 iRead Top 100), Anita Ganeri's Blue Worlds (Hachette Children's Group), Mary Auld's Art Alive! with Science (Hachette Children's Group) - a collaboration supported by UK-based agency Singing Grass, and Thames & Hudson's Modern Art Explorer.



Bridging Science and Aesthetics

Simultaneously, Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing is integrating STEM with aesthetic education. Its art and science collection have successfully localised prestigious titles from UK and French publishers including Hodders & Stoughton, Tate Enterprises, Thames & Hudson, Hachette Children's Group, and Editions Mango.

"Phoenix arrives in Bologna with an active outlook for international rights," says Mr. Wang Linjun, President of Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing. "We are looking for multi-functional titles that offer aesthetic value alongside ecological education. We aren't just teaching kids how to draw; we are guiding them on how to see the world."

About Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc. (PPM)

PPM is one of China's most influential publishing and distribution groups. It has been listed in "The Global 50 Publishing Ranking" consistently and maintains a diverse portfolio including social sciences, STM, education, children's books, fine arts, literature, and audiovisual works.

SOURCE Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc. (PPM)