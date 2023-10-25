China's CNC Machines Market Set to Hit $20 Billion by 2030, Driven by Aerospace, Automotive, and Renewable Energy Sectors

25 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET
The "Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$55.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will expand further, reaching a size of US$85.2 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the key segments analyzed, the Lathe segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching a value of US$25.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Milling segment is also set to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.9% over the next 8 years.
The U.S. market for CNC Machines is estimated at US$10.4 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$20 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy growth is expected in Japan and Canada, with each market forecasted to grow at 4% and 4.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4.5%. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, with the market forecasted to reach US$15.3 billion by 2030.
Key Highlights:
- Lathe Segment to Record a 5.7% CAGR, Reaching US$25.5 Billion.
- Milling Segment Expected to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR.
- China Forecasted to Reach US$20 Billion by 2030 with a 7.2% CAGR.
- Germany to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 4.5%.
- Asia-Pacific Market Set to Reach US$15.3 Billion by 2030.
Competitive Landscape:
The CNC Machines market features a competitive landscape with several prominent players. Some of the key competitors in the market include:
- Amada Co., Ltd.
- Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation
- DMG Mori AG
- FANUC Corporation
- Haas Automation, Inc.
- Hurco Companies, Inc.
- Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
- Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with challenges. Several factors, such as slowing GDP growth in the United States, easing inflation in the Euro area, and strong GDP growth in China, are shaping the economic landscape. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.
However, challenges remain, including persisting global inflation, food and fuel price concerns in developing countries, and high retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which could slow job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and the integration of climate change into economic decisions add complexity to the challenges faced.
Despite these challenges, the rise of new technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables is expected to drive growth and value to global GDP. These technologies offer opportunities for businesses and leaders who can adapt and innovate in the evolving economic landscape.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Impact of Pandemic on CNC Machines
- CNC Systems Become Smarter with Technology-Driven Developments
- AI & Machine Learning: En-Route to Disrupt CNC Machine Tools
- CNC Machine Manufacturers Bet on Technology to Come Out of the Woods
- Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to Maintain Competitive Edge
- Competitive Scenario
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects of the Machine Tools Industry
- Global Machine Tools Market (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Country
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook of the CNC Machines Market
- Select Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints and Opportunities
- Analysis by Machine Type
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- An Introduction to Machine Tools Industry
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines and Technology: An Insight
- Issues Concerning CNC Machining of Small and Large Parts
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools
- CNC Machines Find Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas
- Market Trends Influencing the Global CNC Machines Market
- Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machines
- Demand for Precision Components Spurs Investment Opportunities
- Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)
- Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Computer Numerical Control Machines Industry
- World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027)
- Artificial Intelligence in CNC Manufacturing and Industry 4.0
- AI Eliminates Guesswork and Improves Learning for CNC Machines
- Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
- Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines
- CNC Machining: Key Part Applications
- Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
- Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2022E
- Outlook Remains Positive
- Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of CNC Machines
- Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025
- Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the CNC Machines Industry
- Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)
- Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for Sophisticated CNC Machine Tools
- Overcoming Aerospace Machining Challenges with the Right Machining Tools
- Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
- Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Sector
- Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities
- Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
- Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- Percentage Share of Construction Spending by Region - 2021
- Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
- Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
- CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive Manufacturing Technology
- A Review of Latest Developments in CNC Machinery Technology
- Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over the Long Term
- Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market
- Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term
- Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth
- Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery
- Digitalization and the Future of Machining
- As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up
- Laser Cutting Machines Market on the Up
- Evolving Technology Trends Bestowing Tangible, Bespoke Perks to CNC Machines Domain
- Excellence in Technology: Critical to Future Evolution of CNC Machine Tools Industry
- Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations
- Innovations that Changed Production Processes
- Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
