China's diplomacy injects precious certainty into the world: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a state visit to Brazil. During this nearly 10-day trip which focused on major power diplomacy, President Xi held bilateral meetings with leaders of many countries, including Western powers such as the US, Britain, France and Germany, as well as emerging market and developing countries such as Brazil and Peru, and neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea. Such a dense schedule is rare. The New York Times published an article on Wednesday, titled, "World Leaders Seek Stability With China." This represents the perspective of a considerable part of international public opinion that promoting cooperation with China is the path to stability and that China has injected valuable certainty and stability into the world.

Looking back at the topics discussed during this round of heads of state talks, whether it is "to promote the sustained, steady and sound development of China-EU relations," "China's development has made important contributions to the long-term stability and growth of the Asia-Pacific region," or "a stable China-US relationship is critical not only to the interests of the Chinese and American peoples, but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity," the term "stability" has consistently emerged as a core keyword.

Some public opinion has described the diplomatic efforts of the Chinese leader in South America over the past 10 days as following: A major developing country that embraces the spirit of "working together for the world" has contributed Chinese wisdom and solution to world peace, stability, fairness, inclusiveness, and sustainable development. China's initiatives resonate with the development concepts of an increasing number of countries, adding precious certainty to the world. China is like the anchor of stability for a giant ship – this has been proven by China's diplomatic practices over the past 10 years, and has become the key of China's diplomacy to winning people's hearts.

China's certainty provides a stable "emotional value" to the world. This comes from a firm and confident core of values, as well as a high degree of consistency between policy formulation and actual implementation. We have noticed that leaders of many countries have mentioned that they hope to align their national development strategies with China's development plans. In other words, when these countries plan for their own development, China is an indispensable factor.

These countries view China as a partner in their pursuit of a better future. This trust is invaluable; it stems from experiences where dreams, such as "from Chancay to Shanghai," have become a reality, inspiring confidence in the realization of more dreams. Promoting cooperation with China serves as the cornerstone of this relationship. Some Western commentators are puzzled: What charm does China possess to make so many countries willing to collaborate with it for development? In fact, the answer is evident: It lies in mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and treating each other as equals. In this regard, China truly takes action and follows through on its commitments.

Some national leaders are very specific when discussing cooperation with the Chinese side, indicating their high expectations for the stability of relations with China. Why is Chinese diplomacy so stable? It's because China's understanding of its own development path and its relationship with the world has always been consistent. Regardless of how chaotic and intertwined the world may become, China has a clear definition of its position: to steadfastly be a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world. China is dedicated to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, as well as to promoting human progress and world harmony. This is our mission, our responsibility, our pursuit and goal. Although we face various risks and challenges, and behind some geopolitical conflicts lie complex historical contexts, China's position remains firm: to stand on the right side of history and on the side of human progress.

The Chinese often say, "When the line of a fishing net is held up, all the meshes will be open. When the fundamental principles are upheld, all work will fall in place." Our understanding of ourselves and the world remains stable, enabling us to move forward steadily.

Foreign media have commented that for leaders of other countries, the conclusion of the G20 summit marks "the beginning of a new chapter in global diplomacy that may be more focused on China than ever before." We hope this will be a new starting point for advancing global governance toward a more just and equitable direction. China will continue to uphold the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win outcomes, seeking its own development while firmly maintaining world peace and development, and using its own progress to better uphold global peace and development.

