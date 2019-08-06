China's Domination of Global Electric Motor Market to Continue Through 2023, According to Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group study analyzing the global market for electric motors projects demand in China will exceed the combined sales of Japan, North America, and Western Europe in 2023.

Sales opportunities will remain strong even in mature markets – such as North America and Western Europe – as production of energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment and hybrid and electric vehicles continues to ramp up.

However, rapid expansions in Chinese durable goods production – including aerospace equipment, heating and cooling equipment, household appliances, machinery, and motor vehicles – will ensure the country retains its world-leading market position.

China's leadership, explained

Following a decade of double-digit growth, demand for electric motors in China will decelerate through the forecast, but will nevertheless register the second fastest gains globally after India. Major market drivers include:

the country's status as the top electronics manufacturer in the world

high domestic demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, bikes, and motorcycles

rising per capita incomes

substantial exports to a broad range of developed and developing markets

Made-in-China 2025 plan courting investment from major multinationals

In addition, China's ambitious strategy to lead the world in high-tech manufacturing by 2025 is attracting substantial attention from multinationals, which will further serve to expand the country's electric motor market. For example:

Major aerospace concerns entering or expanding in China include Boeing (US) and Liebherr-Aerospace ( Germany ).

include Boeing (US) and Liebherr-Aerospace ( ). Toshiba Carrier ( Japan ) plans to have a new air conditioning equipment plant in Hangzhou fully operational by March 2020 .

However, ongoing trade tensions between the US and China may limit the fruitfulness of these efforts to some extent – at least in the short term.

