China's Dongguan releases major investment promotion policies

On June 21, a high-quality industry investment promotion conference was held in Dongguan, China, launching a series of investment promotion policies, such as the ones for foreign investment in key areas. The five emerging industries of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy, as well as life sciences & biotechnology have become new hotspots for industrial investment in Dongguan.

"We call for more high-quality enterprises and talents to settle and develop in Dongguan," said Dongguan Mayor Xiao Yafei.

The unique location advantage and industrial foundation are empowering Dongguan's high-quality development. With multiple opportunities such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (China's Silicon Valley) and Guangzhou-Shenzhen science and technology innovation corridor, the advanced transportation infrastructure here has become an "accelerator" for gathering high-end elements such as industries, talents and technologies. New opportunities and space of Dongguan as an investment hotspot are becoming more prominent.

Technological innovation is the main driving force for the development of emerging industries in Dongguan. In March this year, China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS), the world's fourth of it's kind and China's largest scientific installation, passed quality acceptance. Relying on CSNS, Dongguan plans to build a 53-square-kilometre Neutron Science City to serve emerging industries such as new materials, micro-particles, and bio-medicine.

According to the Bureau of Commerce of Dongguan, organizer of the conference, Dongguan, the international manufacturing city, has accelerated the transformation of traditional industries and the accumulation of emerging industries. It's home to 4,058 national high-tech enterprises and nearly 100 of the Fortune 500 companies have invested here.

The conference attracted thousands of business elites. 19 major industrial projects, 5 technological innovation platform projects, and 5 urban renewal projects were signed on site.

Liang Weidong, secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee, said that at this important stage of development, with the construction of the Greater Bay Area, investing in Dongguan will make big returns just as those investing at the initial stage of the reform and opening-up. Dongguan will spare no effort to create a business environment conducive to the enterprise development. We will work together with global companies for win-win outcomes and create a better tomorrow.

