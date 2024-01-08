China's efforts in panda protection promote global biodiversity

News provided by

China.org.cn

08 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

Continue Reading

Over the past decades, giant pandas have been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the list of species at risk of extinction, largely attributed to China's conservation efforts from generation to generation. China's success has drawn the attention of animal protection organizations and researchers from various countries, including James Edward Ayala, an American specialist. Why did he come to China to do panda research? In his eyes, what valuable experience does China offer for global biodiversity conservation? Find out the answers from our visit to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Witness to the Cultural Development of Beijing @Beijing Central Axis

Witness to the Cultural Development of Beijing @Beijing Central Axis

A news report from China.org.cn on Beijing Central Axis: The Beijing central axis is located in the center of the old city of Beijing, stretching...
American protege of Wudang kung fu: More than just martial arts

American protege of Wudang kung fu: More than just martial arts

A news report by China.org.cn on Jake Pinnick, the 16th-generation disciple of the Wudang Sanfeng lineage: Zhang Sanfeng, China's kung fu master of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.