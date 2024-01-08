China's efforts in panda protection promote global biodiversity
08 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET
BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:
Over the past decades, giant pandas have been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the list of species at risk of extinction, largely attributed to China's conservation efforts from generation to generation. China's success has drawn the attention of animal protection organizations and researchers from various countries, including James Edward Ayala, an American specialist. Why did he come to China to do panda research? In his eyes, what valuable experience does China offer for global biodiversity conservation? Find out the answers from our visit to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.
SOURCE China.org.cn
Share this article