China's Epet.com Launches Canadian Pavilion for Imported Pet Food

The opening of the Canadian Pavilion on Epet.com heralds a new era for China's pet industry, when consumers are increasingly embracing global brands. It is also the start of Epet.com's new business model, as more national "pavilions" will be launched for the United States, Australia, New Zealand and countries in Europe.

"We are privileged to welcome Ambassador McCallum to the launching ceremony of Epet.com's first international pavilion. This marks the beginning of a new era for the company and our industry," CEO Yu Xiao said. "Epet.com is a leading company in China's pet food industry, and the pavilion model will help meet demand from China's increasingly brand-conscious pet-owners by providing an official channel for quality, imported products. Through this strategy, Epet.com is creating a platform that benefits consumers, foreign brands, as well as the company itself."

China's rapidly-growing pet food market has caught the attention of McCallum, a veteran politician, economist and diplomat, who has been seeking to boost Canadian export business to China since January, when he was appointed as Ambassador to China. This wish brought McCallum to Epet.com, the second stop of his trip to Chongqing, where Epet.com is headquartered.

Through Epet.com, Canadian and other global brands will have direct access to China's booming pet food market, which is enjoying annual double-digit growth. China is ranked third in the world for dog owners, with more than 27 million dogs as pets. Almost 7% of Chinese households have owned dogs, while around 2% have owned cats.

About Epet.com

Launched in 2009, Epet.com is an independent e-commerce platform launched by Chongqing Epet Technology Co., Ltd. It now sells more than 30,000 pet products consisting of 748 brands with 5 million registered users and 100,000 daily active users.

