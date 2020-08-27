China's Evelator Industry Analysis and Producer Directory 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevators Companies in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on China's Elevators industry assessments and company profiles. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumption of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.



Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.



This new study analyzes the industry structure, capacities and output. Major producers' production locations, market shares and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.





Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. ELEVATORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Elevators Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

III. ELEVATORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Elevators Producer Profiles

Distributors

Companies Mentioned

Otis Elevator ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd.

) Investment Co., Ltd. Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibkom6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

