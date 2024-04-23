China's Expanded Payment Services Offer Maximum Convenience for Foreign Visitors

--Newly-introduced streamlined payment options create a transaction-friendly environment

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Tourist Office has disseminated a clear, easy-to-follow guide on payment processes for foreign visitors to the country. Checking off your bucket list destinations in China is now easier and more accessible with the expanded safe and worry-free payment portals that were introduced by multi-agency government officials on March 14, 2024. The new measures are expected to boost China's rebounding tourist arrivals.

China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles

"The enhanced payment options are our way of welcoming tourists to our country with open arms. Foreign visitors can now explore China's top attractions and hidden gems, shop and dine using their preferred payment portal. Paying in cash is an option too," Mr. Dawei Wu, Director of the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, stated.

Foreign visitors can now pay using any of the following: Bank Card, Mobile Payment, Tour Card, E-Wallets, Cash, Bank Account and E-CNY. Please click on this link for a clear, easy-to-follow steps to get on your way to a hassle-free journey to amazing.

Bank Card

Bank cards issued in one's home country/region can be accepted if logos of Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay and other payment gateways are displayed at the checkout counter. If your bank card's logo is not displayed, please ask the cashier if it can be accepted. A UnionPay card is accepted by all merchant POS terminals in mainland China .



Mobile Payment

You can now enjoy the convenience of paying with your mobile phone. Payment services such as Alipay, Weixin Pay and UnionPay are available. For an enhanced experience, presenting your ID is not required for transactions under a certain amount.



You can download from the app store and add your bank cards to any of the aforementioned mobile payment platforms. Simply follow the on-page prompts to complete the process. You can pay by scanning a merchant's QR code or by having a merchant scan yours. For more details, please watch the videos on www.pcac.org.cn.



Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners Club and Discover cards can all be added to Alipay. In addition to these cards, you can also link your American Express card to Weixin Pay . UnionPay only supports linking UnionPay cards issued in certain places such as Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.



All mobile payment services—AliPay, Weixin Pay and UnionPay—have a 24/7 English Service hotline.



Tour Card

A Tour Card is a prepaid card which you can apply for and top up in the UnionPay app to make everyday purchases online or offline.



E-Wallets

Some international e-wallets are accepted by merchants in China for easy payment without downloading other apps. Click on this link for a list of international e-wallets that are accepted in China .



Cash

You can also pay in cash. If you need cash, you can withdraw RMB cash with your bank card at an ATM with logos of the corresponding bank organizations. You can also directly exchange at bank outlets with currency exchange signs, outlets of qualified financial institutions or self-service kiosks. Please consult the appropriate bank personnel to inquire about available currencies.



Bank Account

You can open a bank account with your passport or other valid ID at any nearby bank outlet such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), the Bank of China (BOC,) the China Construction Bank (CCB) and the Bank of Communications (BOCOM). With an account, you can enjoy a variety of financial services such as depositing or withdrawing in both RMB and foreign currencies, foreign currency purchase and sale, domestic transfer and cross-border remittance, foreign currency exchange and payments. Please visit the bank's outlet or visit their official website for more details.



E-CNY

You can also make payments in e-CNY, if you are interested. Click on this link for easy-to-follow instructions on downloading the e-CNY app from the app store. Android users can also find the QR code to download the app on this link. Simply follow the instructions in the app to make a payment. E-CNY also has a 24/hour customer service hotline.

