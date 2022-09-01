China's FansMall to Launch Exclusive Trading Cards with Manchester United, Inter Milan, and the Argentina National Team in China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FansMall, China's largest sports trading card platform, has recently announced multiple partnerships with Manchester United, Inter Milan, and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to issue exclusive trading cards in China. Featuring Chinese cultural elements, these one of a kind trading cards will be launched the end of this year to global collectors.

This marks the first time in history that a Chinese trading card manufacturer is working with top-notch international sports teams to launch multiple team sets to a global audience. To create the best collecting experience, FansMall's debut trading card collections will feature the biggest and brightest stars of all teams on a range of innovative designs that creatively integrate unique elements of Chinese culture.

These first-of-its-kind collections feature an impressive roster of stars. In addition to their respective current squads, legends such as Inter's Ronaldo, Javier Zanetti and, Marco Materazzi, Manchester United's Class of 92 and Wayne Rooney, and Argentina's Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta will all be featured. The biggest highlight is the creation of a special Lionel Messi series with authentic autographs and patches, which will be released alongside the Argentina National Team cards during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to celebrate the beautiful game and what is possibly Messi's final outing at the World Cup.

As trading cards rapidly grow in popularity in China, global companies such as Panini and Fanatics have put a bigger focus on the China market while home-grown trading card companies have gained a lot of traction as well. As China's largest trading cards platform, FansMall has successfully developed an ecosystem to encompass B2B and B2C sales, blind boxes, singles retail, auction, grading, live breaks, AI-enabled Vault and a C2C marketplace. In less than two years, FansMall has achieved over 1 billion RMB in accumulative GMV and received investments from Chinese basketball superstar and NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming and renowned international corporate strategist and investment banker Adam Zhu (former Vice Chairman of sports powerhouse IMG's Asia Pacific Region - now Endeavor Group). In July FansMall closed its series A financing with a 50m RMB investment from Bamboo Capital.

Jingyang Zhao, founder and CEO of FansMall, said, "We are very excited about the opportunity to launch high-quality trading cards with some of the world's biggest IPs, which also incorporate traditional Chinese culture in the designs. This is where we are different from other manufacturers. We are trying to create unique products and bring a brand-new experience to fans and collectors around the world.' He continued, "In future, FansMall will continue to partner with top sports, entertainment and culture IPs to build an ecosystem that focuses on crafting the best products and providing the best service to a global audience".

