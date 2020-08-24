China's Future in Low Carbon and Clean Energy Industry Expansion 2020 - Renewable Energy and the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Industry Will Lead the Way

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China's Future in Low Carbon and Clean Energy Industry Expansion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the coming years, low-carbon industry developments will set the economic and business agenda in China and other major economies as climate change becomes more severe in its effects.



The renewable energy and NEV industries will see an accelerated shift in investment activities. Renewable energy and electric mobility are among the most effective tools in the fight against climate change, and more countries are in a joint effort to mature these industries.



Therefore, there will be more room for renewable energy companies to expand their business overseas - especially for Chinese companies as they manufacture renewable energy products way cheaper and in a mass scale due to the economies of scale, government support and experience. Chinese NEV manufacturers also have the same advantage as renewable energy companies in terms of attracting overseas consumers with lower prices.



As a result, this report will look at China's current policy ground and emerging private sector investments for a greener development, with 15 + 1 key studies from various companies in renewable energy and the NEV sector. Furthermore, it will lay out the China-specific opportunities & challenges in these sectors as well as providing key insights for investors and market watchers.

Executive Summary:





China stands to benefit significantly by transforming its pattern of economic activity towards low-carbon development pathways. Such a transformation is not only important in preventing climate change and increasing energy efficiency, but it is also important to capitalize on new growth opportunities as a supplier that can help satisfy the increasing global demand for low carbon technologies -solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles (EV).

stands to benefit significantly by transforming its pattern of economic activity towards low-carbon development pathways. Such a transformation is not only important in preventing climate change and increasing energy efficiency, but it is also important to capitalize on new growth opportunities as a supplier that can help satisfy the increasing global demand for low carbon technologies -solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles (EV). Health crises, the limits of old economic models and energy security are the drivers of China's low-carbon industry expansion, especially the renewable energy sector and the new energy vehicle sector.

low-carbon industry expansion, especially the renewable energy sector and the new energy vehicle sector. The key studies represented in this report shows that government incentives and subsidies played a key role in developing these sectors. Thanks to these policies and subsidies, the country is in a leading position when it comes to renewable energy output and has also established itself as a market leader in other related technologies, like electric storage systems.

However, as renewable energy prices have fallen, renewable subsidies are being phased out. Previously subsidies were provided as to make renewable energy cheaper and competitive against traditional means of energy production. Another reason is the impact of the US-China trade war on China's economy. Now, the government is stricter on its spending and subsidy policies. As a result, wind and solar facilities must now compete directly at auction with other forms of power generation.

economy. Now, the government is stricter on its spending and subsidy policies. As a result, wind and solar facilities must now compete directly at auction with other forms of power generation. Considering this situation, there are various challenges and opportunities for these sectors. Challenges include a highly competitive domestic market, possible subsidy cuts, slowing global demand, the USChina trade war and technological developments that the Chinese industry seems to be following from behind. NEV manufacturers are also facing the same challenges.

Moving into the 2020s, the energy industry will see an accelerated shift to renewable energy projects large and small. Renewable energy is one of the most effective tools in the fight against climate change, and more countries are in an effort to switch their energy systems towards renewables. Therefore, in the future there will be more room for renewable energy companies to expand their business overseas - especially for Chinese companies as they manufacture renewable energy products way cheaper due to economies of scale.

In addition, Chinese NEV manufacturers also have the same advantage as renewable energy companies in terms of attracting overseas consumers with lower prices. Chinese NEVs are almost 75 percent cheaper than those of their overseas counterparts.

Lastly, these industries are welcoming foreign investors and putting efforts into improving their technologies. Foreign investment can contribute to the industrial and technological development of the host country through global integration and technology transfer. These investments increase the competition in the NEV and renewable energy industry at multiple stages of production, thereby improving efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive summary



3. Low-carbon policy drivers & development in related industries

Drivers of China's switch to low-carbon economy

switch to low-carbon economy Current industry trends

4. Major players - Solar energy industry



5. Major Players - Wind energy industry



6. Major players - New energy vehicle industry



7. The major player - State grid corporation of China



8. Future challenges



9. Challenges for solar and wind energy sectors

Challenges for NEV sector

Future opportunities Conclusion & key insights

10. References

Companies Mentioned



BAIC Motor

BYD

CATL

China Ming Yang Smart Energy Group

Envision Energy

Geely Auto

Goldwind

GuodianUnited Power Technology Company Limited

JA Solar Holdings

Jinko Solar

NEV Industry

NIO

Sinovel Wind

State Grid Corp of China

Trina Solar

Xinyi Solar

Xpeng Motor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9vibw

