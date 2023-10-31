China's Gas Chromatography Market Surges at 6.6% CAGR, While U.S. Leads at $1.2 Billion in 2022, Supported by the Oil & Gas Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Gas Chromatography Systems market, valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed, Accessories & Consumables is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching USD 1.8 billion by 2030. The Reagents segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years.

Key Market Insights:

Accessories & Consumables Segment: This segment is expected to exhibit significant growth, with a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching USD 1.8 billion by 2030.

by 2030. Reagents Segment: Growth in this segment is estimated at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Geographic Trends: The U.S. market is estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 631.9 million by 2030. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, each expected to grow at 3.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Germany , within Europe , is forecasted to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The Gas Chromatography Systems market features a total of 89 key competitors, including:

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has overcome the recession threat. China is expected to witness strong GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Challenges remain, including slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation, and continued impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, and there is a push to mainstream climate change into economic decisions.

New technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, and renewables, are expected to drive growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 on the Year 2020: A Year of Astounding Disruption

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into Chromatography Systems Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Gas Chromatography Systems: Product Overview

Introduction to Chromatography

Chromatographic Techniques

World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019

Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer

Basic Components of a GC

Inherent Problems in the Use of Chromatography Systems

Functioning of Gas Chromatographs

Design Challenges & Manufacturers' Solutions

Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through

Overview of End-Use Industries

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

GC vs LC: The Tussle Continues

Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech Segments Continue to Lead the Suite

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Environmental Labs, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth

Recent Market Activity

Gas Chromatography Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others

and Others Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Chromatography Media/Resins (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography

Potential Future Developments in Gas Chromatography

Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology

Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis

Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems

Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales

Rising Demand in Pharma & Biotech Sectors

Impurity Detection in Pharmaceutical Drugs Brings Forth Need for Gas Chromatography

World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection

Market Gains to Continue in Environmental Research & Monitoring Applications

Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector

World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)

Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends & Developments

Advances in GC Technology

Enhanced Workflows & Flexibility with Advanced Modules

TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC

Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue

Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors

Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development

Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops

Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market

Gas Chromatography Challenges Warranting Manufacturers' Attention

Trends Favoring Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Supply Shortages Dent Helium Demand in Gas Chromatography

World Helium Demand by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for North America , Japan , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America

, , , , & and World Helium Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chromatography, Controlled Atmospheres, Coolant, Purging Gas, Welding and Others

Alternatives to Helium in GC Market: An Overview of Various Options

Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium

Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography

Helium Conservation: An Imperative Step

Gas Generators: Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints

Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past

