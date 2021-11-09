China's gene-editing landscape advances as CVC's second CRISPR/Cas9 patent granted

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. With this patent in China, the fundamental value of gene-editing technology is officially validated within the scientific community. The patent covers methods and compositions for RNA-Directed target DNA modification and for RNA-Directed modulation of transcription.

Michael Arciero, Vice-President of Intellectual Property and Commercial Development, ERS Genomics, said: 'This is a strong but not surprising statement by China. China has made the biotechnology industry one of its top national priorities. China is a global leader when it comes to biotech research, product development and manufacturing. We see this patent as recognition of the importance of CRISPR/Cas9 across life sciences. At ERS, our goal is to make our technology as broadly available as possible. We want no borders or limits on global innovation and advancement.'

ERS has recently established a formal presence in China with new hire, Business Director, Fang Fang 'Jojo' Hu, formerly of Illumina. Speaking to the new patent, Jojo had the following to say: 'This latest patent issuance comes at a time where the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has made a clear statement of the importance of intellectual property rights in China. I look forward to enabling companies in China that want to commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 technology.'

CVC refers to University of California, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier. It describes the owners of what are commonly known as the UC Berkeley CRISPR patents. CVC and Dr. Charpentier hold patents to this game-changing gene-editing technology in over 80 countries worldwide.

About ERS Genomics



ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com

