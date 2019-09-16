China's growth through the eyes of an American freelancer

China Daily

A Report from China Daily:

Video link: https://youtu.be/_MspdZY4uYc

China's growth through the eyes of an American freelancer
The video, the first in our series China at 70, follows American freelancer who has spent nine and a half years in the country.

Currently working as a podcaster, author, translator and video producer in Shanghai, he has much to share about his impressions of China and its many changes over the years, especially its development of the internet.

Check it out, and see what you can discover about China through the eyes of a long-term visitor.

