China's high-tech industrial zones, a unique growth engine

China's State Council unveiled a major guideline on the quality development of national high-tech industrial zones in July 2020.

What is a national high-tech industrial zone? As the name implies, the zones embrace industries with the most advanced technologies.

The world's first U disk, China's first supercomputer, and its first AI chip, were all created in these zones. After over three decades of development, China's 169 national high-tech industrial zones have become the backbone of the country's scientific innovation and industrial upgrading.

